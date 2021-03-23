Jason Beam keeps coming back to fire service as a career.
He’s served as a firefighter and paramedic for departments in Oneonta, Altoona and Birmingham, medical helicopter flight nurse for Lifesaver, and fire marshal and assistant fire chief at Albertville.
As the newly installed chief at Albertville Fire Department, Beam plans few changes in the way things are done.
“Firemen are all about traditions,” Beam said. “The EMS side changes on almost a monthly basis due to changes in technology. But the fire side remains pretty much unchanged. There are some technology changes, there’s a lot of education of the community to prevent fires, but it all pretty much comes back to somehow putting water on flames.”
One of the most visible changes will come in the next few weeks and months as Beam begins interviewing candidates for two new deputy chief positions.
One deputy will act as fire marshal and do all duties relating to inspections, investigations and fire fighter training while the other deputy will work on the EMS side and act as training officer.
“This is a fairly new idea we are going to try,” Beam said. “It allows deputies to focus on either fire service or EMS needs, be it training or information or equipment.”
Finding a career
Beam said he was born and raised in the Albertville area, graduating from Albertville High School where he was an accomplished football player.
“Coming out of high school I had no clue what to do with my life,” Beam said.
“I was working at the hospital and then AFD Chief Roger Lathan was in the lunchroom. I sat down with him and asked what it would take to join the firehouse.
“He gave me the best advice I could have ever received. He told me to get my paramedic certification because once I did that, I could work wherever I wanted to.”
Beam completed his paramedic training at Gadsden and graduated rookie school there as well.
“I’ve been with the Albertville Fire Department for 20 years,” Beam said. “I just started my 26th year in fire service.
“Every time I’ve left to do something else, fire service has always called me back.”
Focusing on EMS
The greatest change Beam has seen over the years is the move of most fire departments to EMS services. About 90 % of AFD annual calls are medical in nature today, he said.
“Fire service today is heavy on the paramedic side,” he said.
“We have done a lot of education and prevention programs with the public over the years, and that has brought a drop in the number of true structure fires.”
Each year, Beam said the AFD works with nearly 2,000 of the Albertville City Schools’ students in the lower grades. The program teaches children fire safety and prevention.
Community outreach programs, weather radio giveaways and smoke detector installation projects have also reduced the number of fire calls.
“We still run about 1,000 other calls each year,” Beam said. “Those include calls to brush fires, someone who may have spilled some gasoline that we need to clean up … things like that.
“In 2019, we only had 18 true working structure fire calls.”
Beam has a staff of 41 employees spread over three different fire houses within the city limits.
Of those, 28 employees are certified paramedics and two more are in paramedic school, he said.
AFD has one advanced life support (ALS) ambulance that runs 24/7. Additionally, each fire engine and captain’s vehicles are ALS equipped.
“Every truck has cardiac monitors and everything you might need to treat a patient,” Beam said. “The only thing our engines cannot do is transport a patient to the hospital. We have to wait for transport unit from A-Med or Marshall Health Systems if our ambulance is tied up.”
The chair
Beam said taking over the role of fire chief is an honor and he is excited to continue serving his community.
From his office situated in the front corner of Fire Station 1, Beam can watch traffic pass by on Alabama 75.
“Until you sit in the chair, you don’t realize what all is expected,” Beam said. “You saw whoever was in the chair before you doing their job while you did yours.
“There is a definite learning curve in becoming chief.”
He said former Chief Brad Hix left the department “in good shape” when he recently retired.
“We have had some guidelines and procedures in place for a while now that run so well I don’t want to make many changes right away,” Beam said. “I’m evaluating things right now … making some minor tweaks.”
