The Marshall County Health Department announced it would open its COVID-19 testing clinic to Monday-Friday until further notice.
Testing will be administered from 12:30 p.m-4 p.m. There is no charge; an ID is required.
Directions for testing will be provided upon arrival. Patients are urged to stay inside their vehicle. Tests will be taken while patients remain in their vehicle at the back of the building.
Any questions regarding testing criteria or making an appointment should be directed to the health department by calling 256-582-3656.
The health department is located at 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville.
