Two Albertville men were arrested Friday, May 1, after thieving a home in Boaz that was damaged by a tornado on Easter Sunday.
Guy Jake Tarvin, 28, and Kevin Dewayne Allison, Jr., 29, face charges of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property after breaking into a home on Roden Avenue, Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said.
An off-duty Etowah County Sheriff’s deputy that lives nearby alerted officers of the break-in early that morning. The deputy noticed a screen had been cut and household items were sitting outside. The homeowners were not staying at the home due to the recent tornado damage.
The deputy was going to have the homeowners contact the Boaz Police Department once they returned, Gaskin said, but then the deputy noticed a vehicle had been at the home and thought it did not belong.
Around 4:30 p.m., Boaz officers working traffic control within the storm-affected area spotted the suspect vehicle on the move. As more officers were dispatched to find the vehicle, the passenger was identified as Allison.
About 30 minutes later, officers found the vehicle in Sardis City, just beyond the Boaz city limits, and arrested the men, Gaskin said.
In the meantime, Gaskin said officers were able to contact the homeowners. Through the roadside investigation, items stolen from the victims’ home were located in the suspect vehicle.
Tarvin and Allison were booked and transported to the Marshall County Jail, each on a $10,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation, Gaskin said; others related to this case could be charged.
