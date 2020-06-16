Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office have been feeling the heat after an HVAC unit stopped working.
During the latest Marshall County Commission meeting, Sheriff Phil Sims requested the commissioners hastily approve the unit’s replacement.
“We’re right here fixing to be in the hot of summer, so we really need to get that one looked at and get it approved if possible,” Sims said.
Because Sims deemed it an emergency, the commission added it to the agenda and approved the installation/repair of the HVAC unit for the lowest quoted price of $6,900.
In other business, the commission approved putting up “no parking” signs at the intersection of Ham Road and Rice Mill Chaviers Road in District 4. Commissioner Joey Baker said it had become a dangerous place because when people park there, it blocks the roadway and a nearby fire hydrant.
The commission approved the sell, trade or scrap of fixed assets, which included a chainsaw and generator. Claims for May 26-June 8, totaling $501, 674.36 were also approved.
During the commission’s work session, ongoing renovations at the Marshall County Jail were discussed.
Deputy Chief Doug Gibbs said since being shut down due to the pandemic, the renovation process had slowed greatly. At the time of the meeting, they were waiting on a supply list from Whitaker Contracting so roof repairs could be finished.
He said practically all mold remediation was done and all air conditioning ducts had been pulled out, so they are ready for the next phase.
Part of the next phase includes a flow test, Gibbs said.
“When all the chicken plants are in full operation, the water pressure drops in the jail,” Gibbs said. “We don’t know yet if there’s enough water pressure yet to get to the top sprinkler head in the main jail. [The test] is going to determine if we have to put in a pump system or not.”
The flow test will be conducted by an independent contractor for approximately $1,700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.