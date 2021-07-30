Olan Neil Smith
Boaz
Olan Neil Smith, 72, of Boaz, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1 p.m. until service time at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith of Boaz; son, Jeremy, of Boaz; one grandson; brother, Danny Smith, of Boaz; and sisters, Martha Stephens, of Tennessee, and Shelia Smith, of Albertville.
Barbara Smith Van Wagner
Horton
Barbara Smith Van Wagner, 72, of Horton, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
Services were Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Chapel of Snead Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Simpson officiating. Burial was at High Point Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Roger and Susan Van Wagner, Debra Van Wagner Millwood, Teresa and Allen Entrekin, and J.D Van Wagner, Jr. (Wendy Sims); 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; mother, Parrie Lee Smith; and siblings, Jackie and Connie Smith, Hubert Smith, and Buford and Elaine Smith.
Billie Jean Proffitt
Guntersville
Billie Jean Proffitt, 87, of Guntersville, died at Piedmont Health Care on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Graveside services will be Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Marshall Memorial Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service.
Survivors include her son, Jackie Baird (Donna); two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Billy J. Brown
Albertville
Billy J. Brown, 74, of Albertville, died July 28, 2021, at his home.
Services will be Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at noon at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Tony Simmons speaking. Burial will follow at Martling Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Sue Harmon and Lea Harmon; sons, Robert Brown (Mae) and Billy Joe Brown Jr.; brother, Randy Martin; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Thomas Arnold Ward
Albertville
Thomas Arnold Ward, 73, of Albertville, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Russell Pinyan and Mike Holmes will officiate the service.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Ward; children, Mary Strzelecki (Rocky), Tommy Ward and Brandon Douglas (Angela); five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brothers, Johnny Bauer and Rickey Ward.
In lieu of flowers; the family has requested donations to The VFW in Boaz, Al.
Kathryn Ray
Albertville
Kathryn Ray, 88, of Albertville, died July 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Chris. Johnson officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Sandra Erskine (Jim) and Glenda Brockman (Scott); sons, Don Ray (Pam) and Rickey Ray (Kathy); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
