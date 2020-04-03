Although residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been quarantined from the general public due to the coronavirus pandemic, people can still reach out and brighten their day with a friendly, supportive letter or gift.
Bridgewood Gardens Senior Living Community in Albertville has requested family, friends and members of the community to spread a little cheer to its residents during this stressful time by mailing a gift or letter as part of Operation Smile.
“Our group activities are on hold temporarily to keep our residents healthy, but we are still planning some fun for them,” Bridgewood stated. “Why not share a joke, make a card, write a poem or send a favorite story to them? Your correspondence or gift will bring a smile and brighten their day!”
Gifts and letters can be sent to Bridgewood Gardens — c/o: Operation Smile, 151 Woodham Drive, Albertville, AL 35951.
Whether it’s a competitive game of bingo or lounging in the library with a book, Bridgewood Gardens endeavours to help its residents live their “best life.”
For more information, call 256-388-2662 or visit pegasusseniorliving.com/bridgewood-gardens.
