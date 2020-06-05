Dear Editor:
Take [the Confederate monument at the Marshall County Courthouse] down. These monuments were not erected to ensure the historical relevance of the Civil War — they were erected to present a whitewashed, cleaned up version of the Civil War and the men who fought to keep millions of people enslaved. And to head off any arguments that the Civil War was about “States’ rights”: yes, people fought to uphold the States’ right to enslave millions of people.
These monuments were sprinkled around the South as an oppression tool, to remind black Americans that the South still revered the men who fought under a treasonous flag to keep them enslaved. The people who view the preservation of white supremacy and enslavement of humans as their “heritage” and wish to celebrate that through monuments purposefully ignore the terror which that heritage meant (and still means) to millions of human beings.
There really should be no other answer than to take down these tools of oppression. It’s time for the real history of the Confederacy and 70+ years of Jim Crow laws that followed to be recognized by those who deem it only “heritage, not hate.” There is no realistic, open-eyed way to view this history without seeing the hate. The South has had more than its share of hate.
If proponents of these monuments are so eager to learn from history, I suggest they drive to Montgomery for a day spent at The National Memorial for Peace and Justice and The Legacy Museum. Maybe they will leave with a better understanding of the trauma caused by 400 years of racial injustice.
Amanda Coolidge
Guntersville
