On Feb. 24, the owners and partners of Newton Motor Group signed to purchase Dale Benton Chevrolet, naming it Guntersville Chevrolet. Newton Motor Group, a middle-Tennessee dealership group, adds Guntersville Chevrolet as their 5th store, joining two Nissan, one Ford, and one Chevrolet Buick GMC store.
“We are excited to be in Guntersville,” says owner Mike Abbondanza, “both to support an amazing dealership staff and to join a new community. We have high hopes for this store.”
Bruce Moss, who has been with Newton Motor Group for 11 years, learning the ropes from salesman to management, will serve as the General Manager of Guntersville Chevrolet. Originally from Michigan, he and his wife have bought a house in the area and cannot wait to join the community with their two daughters. Bruce is especially excited about lake life once the weather warms up!
Newton Motor Group is known for two reasons: selling quality new and preowned vehicles at transparent prices, and supporting their communities. For the other Newton stores, this has looked like college scholarships, sponsoring local schools and sports teams, and giving a free brand-new car away to a high school student each year.
“While we don’t know yet what that community support will look like just yet, we are excited to develop the same type of programs here,” Bruce Moss says. “Starting with a fun community get-together with a grand-opening celebration soon!”
Guntersville Chevrolet is committed to changing the car-buying experience, from nagging and unpleasant to enjoyable and, yes, even fun! This is accomplished through the best service, online buying options, and always putting the customer first--no matter what.
