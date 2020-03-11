Tresia Elaine Estes Vandergriff
Guntersville
Tresia Elaine Estes Vandergriff, 59, of Guntersville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Vandergrif; mother, Carolyn Duffey (Ray); sons, Justin Bruce (Katie), Ryan Bruce; one granddaughter; sisters, Donna Mealer, Kay Chisholm (Don), Shelia Porter (Brett).
Carr Guntersville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Starr Lee Goble
Boaz
Starr Lee Goble, 52, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Her funeral service was held Tuesday, March 10, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Belchers Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Kiel Harrelson officiated.
She is survived by her daughters, Amber Street, Kasey Alford, Ashley Alford; eleven grandchildren; mother and step-father, Doris and Jessie Roden; sisters, Sandy Harrelson (Kelvin), Kelly Barksdale (Steve); brothers, Jeremy Goble, Keith Goble, Jonathan Goble.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
Cary Fox
Crossville (formerly of Boaz)
Cary Fox, 67, of Crossville, formerly of the Boaz area, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Services were held Tuesday, March 10, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Friendship Cemetery. Bro. Tommy Fox and Bro. Richard Fox officiated.
Fox is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Brenda Fox of Boaz, Tommy and Jean Fox of Boaz, Richard and Gail Fox of Albertville, Allen Fox of Horton, Ben and Susan Fox of Boaz; his sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Russ Cook of Trussville.
Edsel Collins
Albertville
Edsel Collins, 91, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
His funeral service will be today, Thursday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Bro. Neal Chaffin and Bro. Phillip Wright will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Collins; sons, Donald (Janet) Collins, Rick (Sharon) Collins; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Gail Arnold; and sister-in-law, Barbara Simpson.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Linda Boozer Sargent
Albertville
Linda Boozer Sargent, 76, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 11, at Adams Brown Service Chapel. Burial followed in Asbury Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Annette Swearengin, Barbara Jean Sargent, Nancy Fay Compton (Doug); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Gladys Williams, Patricia Chaney (Richard).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Mary Sue Vandergriff
Guntersville
Mary Sue Vandergriff, 87, of Guntersville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be today, Thursday, March 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Marshal Memorial Funeral Home.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is directing.
Nell Meeks
Boaz
Nell Meeks, 71, of, Boaz, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Service were held Wednesday, March 11, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Umphrey officiated.
Meeks is survived by her husband, Travis Meeks of Boaz; son, Dwight Meeks of Florida; daughters and sons-in-Law, Tammy and Randy Bunn of Albertville, Deanna and Kevin Leeth of Crossville; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Umphrey of Aurora; sister, Mary Ann Wright of Aurora.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.