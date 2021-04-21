Visiting Sparkman High pounded out 17 hits on Tuesday, scoring multiple runs in four different innings on the way to a 14-2 win over Albertville.
The Senators never trailed and took the early lead with two in the second, followed by one in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, then blowing things open in the seventh with six runs.
The trio of AJ Causey, Mikel Pryor, and William Buening each had three RBIs for Sparkman, with Causey and Pryor each belting a home run. Causey also earned the win on the mound, fanning 14 over six innings of work.
Albertville were paced by Scout Dixon who had a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI, while Connor Lowery added an RBI triple, and Tristan Golden collected two hits, one of them a double.
Albertville drops to 10-18 on the season with the loss.
Fyffe rallies past DAR to reach 20 wins
Trailing 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth and coming off their first loss of the season, the Fyffe Red Devil bats woke up late, scoring five times over the last three innings to pull out a 5-2 win over DAR to conclude the regular season.
Parker Godwin singled home a run in the fourth, then Trenton Rowell scored on a passed ball in the fifth to knot the game 2-2. In the bottom of the sixth, the Red Devils were helped by a DAR error that scored two before a safety squeeze from Riley West brought home the final run.
The rally gave the win to Brody Dalton, who pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Dalton, Godwin and the duo of Koby Harris and Ike Rowell combined to give up five hits while fanning seven.
Fyffe will host Lauderdale County in the opening round of the playoffs Friday, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
Crossville surges past Geraldine in regular season finale
The Crossville Lions closed their season on a high note, scoring 12 times over the final four innings to pull out a 13-9 victory over host Geraldine on Tuesday.
The Lions trailed 3-1 heading to the fourth, then plated a single run before taking the lead for good in the fifth with six runs, then adding four more in the sixth for some insurance.
The two teams combined for 14 hits and 13 errors in the game.
Crossville were paced by Harley Hicks, who had a solo homer as part of a 3 for 5 day that included three runs scored, while Gary Dale Heflin had a pair of hits, two stolen bases and an RBI. Lead-off batter Quentin Chapman added two hits and an RBI.
The Crossville rally overshadowed a big game from Geraldine’s William Rogers, who drove in five runs in the loss, as part of a 2 for 5 day. Colton Lusher went 3 for 5 from the lead-off spot, scoring three times and stealing three bases.
Geraldine was the area champion for its area, and will host Carbon Hill on Friday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
