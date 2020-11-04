Though no one had requested to be added to the agenda, multiple people spoke Monday evening at an Albertville City Council meeting asking for the Confederate monument and flag located at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville to be removed.
Following the swearing in of the mayor and council, concerned citizen Samantha Kelley opened the time for public comment by calling for the monument's removal. Meredith Battle, whose father spoke at the last council meeting, echoed Kelly’s comments saying moving the monument would be “the right thing to do.”
Shawn Estes spoke next, recounting to the council the events that occurred at a recent protest where his property — an inflatable projector screen — was damaged by a counterprotestor.
“It’s a dangerous situation that you have here,” Estes said to the council. “I hope you understand the nature of what is happening downtown.”
Two more people spoke in favor of moving the monument. One made the comparison to monuments erected in other countries to honor the victims of Adolph Hitler saying that a Confederate monument is tantamount to a Hitler memorial. The other speaker described the Confederate monument and flag as a “symbol of hate.”
“This country was not built on this romanticized version that you guys think it is,” the lady said to the council. “This country was built by white people taking and abusing, raping, stealing — This country was built on white people committing nothing but acts of violence… It wasn’t built for freedom or religion. It was built on violence.”
One person did speak in favor of the monuments, saying people should be more concerned with helping people in the community who are in need. She also made the comment that, in her experience helping minorities, black people were "more prejudiced" than white people.
