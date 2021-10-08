Fyffe scored the first 42 points of the game Friday night, cruising to a 42-14 non-Region win over host North Sand Mountain.
The Devils score two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in the win.
Quarterback Kyle Dukes led the way for Fyffe, rushing for 144 yards on 10 carries and finding the end zone three times on a pair of one-yard runs, then a 79-yard scamper late in the second quarter.
Will Stephens also had a strong game for the Devils, totaling 61 yards on six carries and scoring twice, once from 10 yards out and another from 11 yards. Brody Hicks had the other rushing score for Fyffe, who as a team picked up 385 yards on the ground.
The Fyffe defense held North Sand Mountain to 223 yards of offense, while the Bison got a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout, with Alex Luna scoring on a five-yard run, and Kayden Gilley returning a punt 48 yards for a score.
Fyffe has now won 51-games in a row, and will return to Region play next Friday with a road game a Geraldine, who fell to Sylvania on Friday. A win by the Devils would clinch the Region title.
