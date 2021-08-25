On Wednesday, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley announced Brindlee Mountain High School and Asbury High School would be closing and transitioning to remote learning due to a spike in the number of COVID positive students.
According to Wigley, in the last 10 days, 189 staff members and students have tested positive for the coronavirus, 79 of those at Asbury and 46 at Brindlee. The schools will transition to remote learning from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6.
“We are hopeful that the 10 consecutive remote days will reduce the spread of the virus,” Wigley said in a message to parents.
She encouraged all parents with students in the Marshall County School District to have a backup plan in case more school closures due to COVID are warranted.
“Thank you all for your diligence and dedication to our students and our schools. We are in hard times but we will get through this,” she said.
