ALBERTVILLE – Albertville showed big improvement Friday night after getting two weeks to prepare for visiting Sparkman, unfortunately, the Senators took advantage of a pair of Albertville miscues in the first quarter and scored four long touchdowns to knock off the host Aggies by a final of 47-26 to pick up their first win of the season in the 7A Region 4 opener for both schools.
“A lot of improvements,” Albertville head coach Chip English said. “The guys defensively were fitting up, we gave up some big plays but ultimately we challenged them, that’s a great team that’s rushed the ball for a lot of yards. We gave up some big plays, but we stood toe to toe and had some huge stops in the second half, but the mistakes caught up with us and that gap opened up a little bit.”
After a big run from the Aggies on the game’s opening play, Albertville fumbled with the ball going into a pile before it eventually squirted out and ended up in the hands of Kamarion Starks, who was all alone and raced 64 yards for a quick 7-0 lead for the guests.
After Sparkman forced an Albertville (0-2, 0-1) punt on the following possession, the Sentaors faced 4th and 1 at their own 26, but got the Aggies to jump offsides, getting the first down and taking advantage three plays later, connecting for a 65-yard touchdown pass from Luke Schomburg to Matthew Rozier. That duo had a huge game for the Senators, with Schomburg finishing 14 of 19 for 244 and a pair of touchdowns to Rozier, who hauled in 10 passes for 206 yards as Sparkman totaled 509 yards of total offense.
Albertville then answered by putting together its first scoring drive of the season, going 81 yards capped off by Elijah Moss going around the right side from two yards out to make it 14-6.
Following Albertville’s score, Sparkman responded with a 60-yard drive culminated by Ja’montae Spencer plunging in from three yards out to stretch the lead to 20-6.
After the Aggies got a stop, they made their second big mistake of the opening quarter on the ensuing possession, with a mishandled snap on a punt that led to Sparkman taking over at the Albertville 18, eventually leading to Jayden Thomas going up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 26-6 on the opening play of the second quarter.
But Albertville did not go quietly, driving 74 yards on the follow possession that saw quarterback Andy Howard hit Moss for a 20-yard score to cut the lead to 26-12, then scoring again after a Sparkman three and out when Conner Lowery went around the end for a three yard touchdown run of his own that suddenly made it 26-19 in favor of Sparkman with just over a minute to go in the opening half.
“That’s what you want to see out of team,” English said of the second quarter rally. “You make a mistake, sometimes the team might pull back or cower down, but we didn’t do that tonight, they fought back and they played. At halftime we realized we realize we could go toe to toe with them if we don’t make mistakes. We just came up short, but I’m proud of the guys and the coaching staff, we got a lot better these last two weeks.”
For the game, Howard was efficient, going 11 of 19 through the air for 171 yards and two touchdowns adding 48 yards on the ground, while running back Hyghinson Lorissaint was the bell cow for the Aggies, rushing for 185 yards on 21 carries, helping Albertville finish with 440 yards of total offense, while Moss led the Aggies in receiving yards with 74 on four catches.
“Andy managed the game really well tonight,” English said. “The offensive line, the run game was much different, I’m glad we cleaned up those mistakes. They’re big, they’re big as far as weight and height but the guys came in and fought hard. We mixed the ball around, everybody was involved, that’s what you want to see, you just can’t give up the mistakes early.”
Unfortunately, that was as close as Albertville got, as on the first play of Sparkman’s drive following that score, Spencer raced up the middle and outran the Albertville defense for an 80-yard touchdown and a 33-19 halftime lead. Spencer finished the game with 169 yards on the ground in addition to the two scores.
Both defenses stiffened in the third quarter, with the Albertville defense in particular shining, forcing three turnovers on downs out of the halftime break, including a pair with their backs to the wall in the red zone. But the Senators put the game away with Schomburg and Rozier connecting on their second score halfway through the fourth to stretch the lead to 21, that was answered by Albertville seeing Howard connect with Givenchy Dorival from 37 yards out on a deep pass into the end zone, before the scoring was concluded on Sparkman’s next possession following an onside kick, with Thomas going in from three yards out for his second score, finishing his night with 91 yards.
The Aggies will stay on their home turn next week, playing host to the Florence Falcons, who took down Austin on Friday night, 45-28.
