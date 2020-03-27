This is an opinion piece.
“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” which contains information about pretty much everything in the fictional world of Douglas Adams’ novel of the same name, has perhaps its most important piece of advice emblazoned in bold-type on its cover: “Don’t Panic!”
We hear it often enough in the real world that we shouldn’t panic in an emergency. It’s easy advice to give when you can’t think of anything else to say, but it’s ultimately meaningless. By definition, panic is largely an involuntary action. Which is not to say a person can’t be talked down from panic, but that normally requires a better explanation of the facts that lead up to the freak out.
When White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx warned the public not to panic in a press briefing Thursday, she calmly explained how the numbers and projections of the coronavirus in America had been overblown.
“It’s our job collectively to assure the American people,” she said. “There is no model right now — no reality on the ground where we can see that 60% to 70% of Americans are going to get infected in the next eight to 12 weeks. I want to be clear about that.”
She said the United Kingdom recently released a report updating their projections and planned response to the coronavirus.
“I’m sure you have seen the recent report out of the U.K. about them adjusting completely their needs,” she said. “This is really quite important. If you remember, that was the report that says there would be 500,000 deaths in the U.K. and 2.2 million deaths in the United States. They’ve adjusted that number in the U.K. to 20,000. Half-a-million to 20,000. We are looking at that in great detail to understand that adjustment.”
Much fear mongering, criticism and panic purchasing has been made in response to the U.K.’s original projections. However, Birx said the prediction made by those early models don’t match what’s currently playing out in even the worst affected places, like China, Italy, and now the U.S. — which took the lead in the number of cases Thursday, March 26.
“We are five times the size of Italy,” she said. “If we were Italy and did all those divisions, Italy should have close to 400,000 deaths. They are not close to achieving that. Models are models,” she said. “When people start talking about 20% of a population getting infected, it’s very scary, but we don’t have data that matches that based on our experience.”
There is a difference between panic and preparation. Many people who filled their shopping carts with food and stood in long lines were getting prepared for a prolonged self-quarantine, while those fighting over rolls of toilet paper fell closer to the panic side.
Gov. Kay Ivey and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth should be sounding the alarm in the government, pushing for more supplies and preparations. We all should take the situation seriously and keep our distance. But when this is all said and done, which will be sooner than you think, we’ll never know exactly how much of the preparations were helpful in flattening the curve and, therefore, warranted.
The news changes by the hour, and misinformation spreads even faster than the virus itself. While we should be “hoping for the best while preparing for the worst,” we can’t let our drive for survival and morbid curiosities blow our minds into panicking. Normally, I’d recommended a 48-hour rule on any major news story, but with it changing so fast, maybe shorten that to one day to see how the facts change. Because we’re still operating on best guesses.
Daniel Tayloris a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
