GERALDINE — Sixth-year Geraldine head football coach Brad Waldrop has added former Bulldog star Michael Davis and Zach King to his staff for the 2020 season.
The Bulldogs travel to Piedmont for an Aug. 21 jamboree before hosting Westminster Christian in their season opener Aug. 28.
Davis, a 2013 GHS graduate, signed with Jacksonville State. As a Bulldog senior, he rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. He recorded three interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense.
“We’ve got two cats there that are quality people and understand the game,” Waldrop said. “One of them played for Coach [Tim] Arnold here and one of them played for me at Sylvania, so they’ve already got somewhat of a grasp and understanding of where we’re wanting to get. They’ve already got a pretty good hold on what’s expected of them.
“Michael is going to coach running backs, and Zach is going to coach quarterbacks and help with the secondary. Michael is going to help with the linebackers on defense.”
Arnold has served as an assistant coach for Waldrop since stepping down as Geraldine’s head coach. Arnold, a GHS graduate, led the program from 2006-14.
Arnold coaches the Bulldogs’ offensive and defensive lines, and he’s assisted by volunteer coach Carlos Benitez. Veteran assistant Sid Gillilan will also work with Arnold and Benitez this fall.
“I’d label Coach Arnold as my defensive coordinator,” Waldrop said. “We do a lot of stuff together, but at game time it’s his.
“Coach Gillilan is more seasoned than those two younger cats, and he is going to make a move to help with the front. He’s been coaching 20-something years and has coached D-line and O-line in the past, whereas Michael and Zach, all they really know are the skill guy positions.”
Waldrop calls the plays for Geraldine’s offense. His brother, Brian, is co-offensive coordinator and coaches the secondary. He’s a volunteer assistant coach.
Jamie Gilbert coaches outside linebackers and receivers. Gilbert also serves as head coach of Geraldine’s varsity baseball team and varsity girls basketball team.
Jody Harper and Thomas Willoughby are also volunteer assistants for Waldrop.
“Coach Harper helps in any way he can,” Waldrop said. “He’s great to have around. Whatever needs to be done, he’s doing it.
“Thomas helps with the secondary, linebackers and running backs. He’s another kid who played for me that understands the system.”
Waldrop describes new varsity boys basketball coach Jeremy Smith as an invaluable member of his staff.
“Coach Smith does a lot that people don’t know about,” Waldrop said. “He does a lot of that behind-the-scenes stuff, especially on game days. He takes care of the officials, and he takes care of the other teams as far as we try to be good hosts. He takes a lot of the load off me.”
Waldrop praised Gilbert and Smith for their work in preparing Coolidge Isbell Field for game nights, which includes painting the turf.
“It may sound like a minor role to some people, but Coach Smith manages my managers,” Waldrop said. “If we get new kids in, he makes sure they understand when we need this ball, when we need that ball and when we need what tee where and when. All that stuff is big, and that’s just something else I don’t have to worry with.”
Waldrop assists Gilbert with the Bulldog baseball program, and he’s offered to help Smith with basketball.
“I helped Coach Smith just a little bit with his summer practices, just tried to be available,” Waldrop said. “I’ve already told him if he needs me, then I’ll help him once football season is over.
“When you get a group of coaches who have some unity to them, it helps every program in the fact he’s not going to play his kids against me, and I’m not going to play my kids against him. I’m for him and he’s for me.
“If I’ve got a kid who needs to be playing basketball, I’m going to tell that kid you need to be playing basketball. If he’s got a kid he thinks needs to be playing football, then he’s going to tell that kid you need to be playing football. That’s not always the case everywhere.
“It’s easy sometimes to maybe be a little selfish as a head coach. You feel pressure. You think you need to win, and you feel like maybe if I can get this guy not to play that other sport and I can get him for another three months, then I can work just on my sport. But we’ve got to be about Geraldine.”
