Two games was not enough to settle on a winner Friday night between Sardis and West Point, with the two splitting the first two games, sending the series to a series deciding Game 3 scheduled for Saturday.
The host Lions took the opener by a 6-2 margin, while West Point forced a Game 3 with a 4-2 win in the nightcap despite collecting just three hits.
After West Point scored the game's first run in the top of the third, the Lions answered with two in the bottom of the inning, and never trailed again, taking the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the fourth, and adding a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth, then one more in the sixth.
The big
In the opener, five different players collected multiple hits for the Lions, led by Carson Gillilan going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, both coming in the bottom of the third, while Brody Samples was 3 for 4 with an RBI that proved to be the game-winner in the fourth inning. Carson Grant and Blaze Gerhart added two hits and an RBI, while Luke Weems chipped in with a pair of hits.
Gerhart was also strong on the mound in the opener, going six innings, scattering six hits, walking just one, and fanning four batters.
In the nightcap, the Lions outhit West Point 8-3, but after scoring the first run in the top of the first, the Warriors put up the picket fence with single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to take the lead for good, then adding another in the bottom of the sixth. The Warriors were aided by four Sardis errors in the game.
The Lions came close to extending the game to extra innings with a seventh inning rally attempt, with Carson Grant singling home a run to make it 4-2 with two outs, putting the tying run at first and the winning run at the plate, but a flyball to left ended the threat and the game, forcing a Game 3.
Grant had both RBIs in the loss, while Samples and Justin Golden combined to fan nine batters. Samples gave up just one hit over his 4.2 innings of work.
Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., and with the impending bad weather, fans are asked to check with their school for any updates about the game's start time or potential postponement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.