Summer may be winding down, but things are heating up at Sand Mountain Amphitheater with three big-name concerts happening from now through the middle of September. Like a blast from the past, the amphitheater is set to feature two favorite headliners from the late 90s/early 2000s, Clint Back and TLC.
Originally formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, TLC will be celebrating CrazySexyCool on Sand Mountain Friday, Sept. 3 along with fellow hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Reserved seating starts at $50, with general admission for the lawn section at $35. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Two weeks later on Friday, Sept. 17, country music legend Clint Black will be “killin’ time” at the amphitheater along with fellow country artist Joe Nichols. Tickets are on sale now with reserved seating starting $50, general admission lawn seats at $35 and box seats for $117. The concert kicks off at 5:39 p.m.
Before all that, this Sunday, artists Chris Tomlin, Keri Jobe, and Bethel Music will be closing out the month of August with a night of top Christian music hits and worship. General admission tickets for the lawn area start at $29 and reserved seating starts at $42. Doors open at 6 p.m.
About TLC/Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
TLC scored nine top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four No. 1 singles “Creep”, “Waterfalls”, “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty”. The group also recorded four multi-platinum albums, including CrazySexyCool (1994), which received a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). TLC also became the first R&B group in history to receive the Million certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for FanMail (1999).
Having sold over 65 million records worldwide, TLC is the best-selling American girl group. VH1 ranked TLC as the greatest female group, placing them at No. 12 on the list of 100 Greatest Women in Music. Billboard magazine ranked TLC as one of the greatest musical trios, as well as the seventh-most successful act of the 1990s.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is an American hip hop group consisting of rappers Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone.
In 1995, the group released its second album E. 1999 Eternal, which included hits “1st of tha Month” and “East 1999”. Their hit song “Tha Crossroads”, a tribute to then-recently deceased Eazy-E, won a Grammy Award in 1997. The Art of War, the group’s third album, was released in 1997. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is the only group that has worked with 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E, and Big Pun while they were all still alive. About.com ranked them No. 12 on its list of the 25 Best Rap Groups of All Time, and MTV called them “the most melodic hip-hop group of all time.”
In 2000, “BTNH Resurrection” reached platinum in one month, while 2002’s Thug World Order received more moderate sales and promotion, going gold and peaking at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. After that album, the group went on hiatus.
About Clint Black/Joe Nichols
In 1989, Black’s debut album Killin’ Time produced four straight number one singles on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts.
He has had more than 30 singles on the US Billboard country charts, twenty-two of which have reached number one, in addition to having released twelve studio albums and several compilation albums. In 2003, Black founded his own record label, Equity Music Group.
Clint has been nominated for 4 Grammy Awards for best Country Male Vocal Performance (1990 - Killin’ Time, 1997 - Like the Rain, 1998 - Something That We Do, 1999 - Nothin’ but the Taillights), he was also nominated for 6 Grammy Awards with 1 win in the category of Best Country Collaboration with Vocals - “Hold On Partner” in 1991 (w/ Roy Rogers), “A Bad Goodbye” in 1993 (w/ Wynonna), “Still Holding On” in 1997 (w/ Martina McBride), “Same Old Train” in 1998 which got the Grammy Award (with Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Patty Loveless, Earl Scruggs, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis, Randy Travis, Travis Tritt & Dwight Yoakam), “When I Said I Do” in 1999 (w/ wife Lisa Hartman Black), and “Hey Good Lookin’” in 2004 (Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, and George Strait).
Joe Nichols has released nine studio albums: Joe Nichols (1996), Man with a Memory (2002), Revelation, A Traditional Christmas (both 2004), III (2005), Real Things (2007), Old Things New (2009), Crickets (2013), and Never Gets Old (2017). These albums have produced over 14 Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including the Number One singles “Brokenheartsville”, “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off”, “Gimmie That Girl”, “Sunny and 75”, and the RIAA GOLD-certified single “Yeah”, as well as five other Top 10 entries.
