After a 10-1 season that included a perfect 9-0 regular season, the Guntersville Wildcats were rewarded for their efforts with 19 players honored on this year’s All-Marshall County Football Team.
Of the 19 players named to the All-County team, which includes 11 first team players and six honorable mentions, there were two Wildcat players and coach Lance Reese who took home individual honors.
“We had a special season this year,” Reese said from Mobile. “Going undefeated, winning the county and region, you can’t accomplish that without good players, and it’s great to see them recognized for their accomplishments.”
Wide receiver Jack Harris took home County MVP honors following a record-breaking season where he racked up a school record 1,142 receiving yards on 53 catches, with 13 of them going for touchdowns.
“Jack’s been starting for three years,” Reese said. “He’s a great receiver and also takes great pride in blocking and being able to help the younger players too. He’s just an all-around great football player.”
Teammate Jerrell Williamson, an inside linebacker, was named Defensive MVP after posting 139 combined tackles this season, with 88 of them solo tackles, 14 of them for loss, plus four sacks and two interceptions. Harris and Williamson were both selected to play in the North-South All-Star game, which took place Friday night, for their efforts this season.
“Jerrell has a lot of athleticism and was able to make tackles all over the field,” Reese said. “He was our signal caller and made all the calls for our defense. In the preseason I took Jack and Jerrell to the preseason media day, and now they’re here at the all-star game in Mobile, it’s a great way to finish their careers.”
In addition to the players, Coach Reese was named the County’s Coach of the Year for guiding his team to that 10-1 mark, outscoring their opponents 577-124 on the year. The Wildcat offense topped 40 points in nine of their 11 games this season, while the defense posted four shutouts.
“I thought our assistants did a great job this year,” Reese said. “We overcame the challenges we faced this year that COVID brought us. This is my 11th year as head coach and I’m a guy who likes do things a certain way, and this year made us react and adjust, and just the assistants did a great job of helping get that done.”
Other individual award winners included Boaz running back Kadin Bennefield, who was named Co-Offensive MVP with Arab running back Mathew Turnage. Bennefield’s 25 rushing touchdowns this season were the second most in school history, as he finished the year with 1,148 yards on 217 carries.
In addition to Bennefield, the Pirates were well-represented on the All-County squad, with 10 other players receiving recognition, including six on the first team following the Pirates’ 5-6 season that featured a trip to the playoffs.
Douglas was also featured prominently on this year’s squad, seeing a total of nine players honored, with four of those making the first-team. Albertville saw seven players named to the team, including three on the first-team after a 2-8 season in their first year of 7A play. Asbury had two first-team players of their six total to make the squad.
Arab led the non-Sand Mountain teams with a total of 13 players selected, including six to the first-team, tying with Boaz for the second most behind Guntersville. Kate Duncan Smith DAR saw 11 players named to year’s team, including five first-teamers, while Brindlee Mountain had three selected.
ALL-MARSHALL COUNTY
FOOTBALL TEAM
Overall MVP: Jack Harris Guntersville WR
Offensive Co-MVP: Mathew Turnage Arab RB Sr., Kadin Bennefield Boaz RB Sr., Defensive MVP: Jerrell Williamson Sr ILB Guntersville
Coach of the Year: Lance Reese Guntersville
Albertville
Ben Allen QB Sr., Joel Cain OLB Sr, Caleb Champion DE Sr.
Honorable Mentions: Cade Boman LB Landen Powell DL Jackson Godwin OL Zion Davis WR
Arab
Mathew Turnage RB Sr. Wes Johnson DB Jr. Christian Eaton LB Sr. Hayden O’Reilly S SO. Mitchell DuQuette LB Jr. Cody Morgan DL Sr.
Honorable Mention: Alex Alcala RB/WR Sr. Caleb Roe DL Jr. Jebb Bryan OL Jr. Jaden Clark OL Jr. John Ray Wilks DB So. Spencer Strickland WR So. Gavin Currier K Jr.
Asbury
Dante Broussard RB Jr. Austin Bloodworth QB Sr.
Honorable Mentions: Gage Farmer OL So. McKinley Orr TE Sr. Jacob Gareri FB Fr. Dakota Templeton LB
Boaz
Junior Lankford DL Sr. Cole Bowling LB Sr. Peyton Clift OL Jr.
Gavin Smart WR So. Carson Chamblee DB Sr. Ben Patterson OL Sr.
Honorable Mentions: Gerardo Baeza K Sr. Bo Hester OL So. Keagin Woods TE/H Sr. Eli Jacobs ATH Jr.
Brindlee Mountain
Christian Adams DB Sr.
Honorable Mentions: Caleb Scott TE Jr. Devin Lewis WR So.
DAR
Seth Stubblefield OL Jr. Brady Largen ATH So. Tyler Darling RB Jr. J.T. Balch OL Sr. Blake Tandy WR Sr.
Honorable Mentions: Cameron Lindsay QB Jr. Matthew Morrison LB Sr. Gareth Duvall K Sr. Buck Hardin OL Jr. AJ McCamey WR/DB So. Robert McCamey WR So.
Douglas
Dakota Stewart RB/ILB So. Jeremy Dobbs OL/DL Jr. Jonathan Fountaine RB/ILB So. Eli Teal RB/DB So.
Honorable Mentions: Will Bishop OL/DL So. Kaleb Taylor ILB Jr. Joseph Sides WR/DB Jr. Logan Abernathy RB/DB So. Braxton Lindsey QB So.
Guntersville
Dwayne Hundley, Sr. Cooper Davidson, Jr. Cole McCarty, So. Brandon Fussell, So. Logan Pate, Jr. Mackenley Hampton, Sr. Miller Kutner, Jr. McCormack Langford, So. Almir Lorenzo, Jr. Brooks Martin, Jr. Pablo Rios, Sr.
Honorable Mentions: Jordan Griffin, Sr. Aidan Clines, Sr. Ben Biddle, Jr. Reece McCauley Sr. Edwin Jarquin, Sr. Johnson Sellnow, Sr.
