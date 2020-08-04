My name is Darrell Parker, and I would like to announce my candidacy for the Boaz City Council Place 1. I am reaching out to my friends, citizens and leaders of our community to ask for your endorsement.
My wife Norma was born and raised in Boaz. We have two adult children that recently graduated from Boaz High School and Snead State and will hopefully make Boaz their home here in Boaz.
I have a lot invested in the city of Boaz. I own property in Boaz. I own a small business based in Boaz.
The past few years I have been more involved in our city. One of the biggest blessings and educational experiences is being an ambassador on the Chamber of Commerce. You don’t realize how involved a Chamber is until you work first hand with them. This is a group of mainly volunteers that really care about the growth of our city.
I also serve on the Boaz Alcohol Board. This is a sensitive subject for me, as a victim of drunk driving and I feel very strongly about safe alcohol sales and consumption. I respect our citizens choice to make alcohol sales legal and consider it an honor and civic duty to serve on this board.
I see and understand the need for support for our first responders now more than ever. It would be an honor to work with these pillars of our community to make their jobs easier.
I see and understand a lot of issues facing our area, especially small business. If elected to the city council, I will make it a priority to support these businesses, attend and celebrate their grand openings and special events they host.
As a former youth pastor/director, I see and understand the need for support of our youth. I have spent countless hours at rec centers coaching as well as serving on the baseball and other boards. I have had the pleasure serve with Upward Sports for several years.
I have worked in several different areas in my life; fast food, warehouse, production, management, and self-employment. I have 20+ years making sound financial decisions keeping costs at a minimum without sacrificing quality. I currently own and operate Sand Mountain Vending in Boaz serving the entire Sand Mountain Area.
I support the continued improvements to Boaz infrastructure. My goals recently have been to educate myself more on the new gas taxes, Rebuild Alabama. Funds have been made available through ATRIP for local road projects. If we are going to be paying a higher gas tax, I would like to see some of it returned to Boaz. Albertville was recently awarded $766,000. I have spoken to an engineer about an idea that would make a busy intersection a lot safer to be considered. He thinks it would qualify for ATRIP funding that would cost the city only pennies on the dollar.
I also know what it’s like to see tax bills, fees, and water bills go up due to losing a large production plant in our city. Things happen, but we must do better, we can do better! As a city we owe it to our citizens to offer that tax break, walk in these businesses that haven’t updated in 20-30 years and find out how we can make it happen.
I don’t just want to see Boaz do good, as a homeowner, taxpayer, and small business owner I need it.
Boaz is a beautiful city and great place to call home. I would love to have the opportunity to work with our Mayor and city and promise to do the best of my ability to make wise choices on behalf of all citizens if elected.
Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions via email at ddparker04@yahoo.com .
