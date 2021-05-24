In a year that has seen a new football coach, basketball coach, will see new baseball and track coaches, a year of big change got even bigger for Albertville athletics last Tuesday night, when Athletic Director Tyler Reeves submitted his resignation, which was approved by the school board and will become official on July 1.
Reeves had spent five and a half years in that role, overseeing a number of big changes within the athletic department at Albertville, but Reeves, it was the right time to step away for him from a personal and professional standpoint.
"I’ve really enjoyed working in that role and have been able to hire a lot of good folks here that are still in place," Reeves said. "And while I enjoyed it, I just got to a point where I’ve got two young children, I just wanted to have a little more time to spend with them as they grow up. That was something I looked at that would allow me to do that. And then also, I’d like to be able to focus on some other areas of education and becoming a better instructional leader."
While Reeves is stepping down from his role with Aggies athletics, he will remain at Albertville High School and continue his duties.
Some of the notable changes that occurred under Reeve's watch include the addition of turf fields at the football, baseball, and softball fields, as well as playing a large role in the hire of new Albertville football coach Chip English the past winter, and guiding the Aggies in the transition up to the 7A level of competition this past season.
"This is a decision I’ve been contemplating for a long time," Reeves added. "And I got to a point where I said this was the right thing for me and my family. I appreciate everyone in the school system, they’ve been very supportive of the decision, and I appreciate the opportunity to do that job."
While Reeves will remember the wins and strong teams that the Aggies had during his tenure atop the athletic department, for him, what he'll remember most aren't the wins and losses, or the hires he helped make, but the opportunities and resources the department was able to provide to its coaches and athletes.
"We’ve had some successful teams, successful seasons, and really feel good about a lot of the hires I was able to make over those years," Reeves concluded. "A lot of those folks are still in place, but being able to feel good about providing the coaches, players, and parents with what they needed to be successful.
"I always tried to focus on climate and culture and creating that for our student athletes to have a great experience. We had some really good runs here and there, and teams make nice playoff runs and that’s important too, but ultimately over the past five and a half years, I just felt good about the experience that our athletes have had within their programs, for me It’s as much about that as it is anything else."
