Note: People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
May 1
Kevin Allison, Jr., 29, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
Guy Tarvin, 28, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
May 2
Winter Lauderdale, 26, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
John Owens, 32, of Remlap, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
James Outcault, 61, of Boaz, was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
May 3
Andres Domingo Pedro, 24, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
May 5
Thomas Hopkins, 34, of Gadsden, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 6
Kobe Powell, 20, of Boaz, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
Mikaela Kopez, 20, of Boaz, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
Michelle Bright, 40, of Blountsville, was charged with DUI.
May 7
Brian Buckner, 33, of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI – controlled substance and reckless endangerment.
Lorie Wilder, 34, of Boaz, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana, Illegal possession of prescription drugs and failure to appear.
James Burbanks, 52, of Boaz, was charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.
May 8
Casey Hale, 29, of Crossville, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
May 9
Malik Reed, 24, of Jacksonville, was charged with DUI, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations.
May 10
Preston Swain, 42, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Kathryn King, 26, of Fyffe, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Erica Biddle, 28, of Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.
May 11
Ryan Motes, 28, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree theft of property.
Joshua Smith, 32, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
May 12
Casey Banks, 27, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and tampering with evidence.
James Decker, 46, of Altoona, was charged with DUI.
May 14
Joshua Harrison was charged with second-degree domestic violence, interference with 911 call and public intoxication.
Mark Cullom, 53, of Boaz, was charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
May 15
Tracy Garner, 38, of Boaz, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isabelo Lopez Gonzalez, Jr., 39, of Boaz, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenzi Bruce, 21, of Albertville, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Anna Bodine, 22, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
May 17
Juan Manuel, 22, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Victoria Parrish, 23, of Gadsden, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
May 18
Viridiana Ortiz, 29, of Boaz, was charged with theft of property.
May 19
Kevin Allison, Jr., 29, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Casey Butterworth, 29, of Alexandria, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Jessica Warren, 29, of Huntsville, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 20
William Chmil, 24, of Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Kevin Haygood, 36, of Horton, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
May 21
Jeffrey Baker, 37, of Albertville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying pistol unlawfully.
Timothy Baker, 46, of Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
May 22
Kelly Dipietro Thomas, 54, of Guntersville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Nancy Whorton, 58, of Guntersville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Malissa Hanson, 54, of Gadsden, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
May 23
Carlos Andres Alonzo, 49, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Brad Smith, 29, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Calvin White, 35, of Guntersville, was charged with attempting to elude, first-degree possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment and fourth-degree theft of property.
May 24
Jonathan Robbins, 31, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Larry Green, 21, of Altoona, was charged with failure to appear.
Ernest Dessources, 27, of Boaz, was charged with carrying pistol unlawfully and disorderly conduct.
Charles Stewart, 39, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of chemical compounds.
Tyrone Randolph, 54, of Leesburg, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of chemical compounds.
May 25
Teresa Wilder, 51, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Jessica Gilliland, 38, of Boaz, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Thomas Hopkins, 34, of Gadsden was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
