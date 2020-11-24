There will be no Christmas at the Movies parade in Albertville this holiday season.
Due to a low number of participants and the current COVID-19 situation, organizers decided to cancel the event.
“After much thought and consideration between the Albertville Civitan Club and the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Albertville Christmas Parade has been cancelled,” officials posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page Tuesday.
Chamber President Stan Witherow said Tuesday many organizations have implemented policies preventing participation in events such as parades, due to the possible high number of people attending.
Marshall County is currently considered at “high risk” for transmission of COVID-19 cases by the Alabama Department of Public Health. More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county in the past 14 days. More than 2,700 tests have been administered in the past 14 days in the county.
However, Witherow said other holiday events slated during the Downtown Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 and 12 are still going ahead as scheduled, with one minor change.
The Cookies with Santa event will be moved to the Historic Albertville Depot Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event was slated to be held in the Chamber of Commerce’s conference room.
