This is a Faith column.
There are many choices in life that do not have a clear outcome when that choice is made.
When we buy a pre-owned vehicle, we hope that nothing will go wrong for a long time, but there is no guarantee that will happen. When we chose to repaint our house, we hope we will like the color we selected, but until the job is finished, it is difficult to know how it will look. When we try out a new recipe, we hope everyone will like it, but we don’t know the outcome until after the meal. When we chose a career as a young adult, we hope we made the right decision.
There is a game show that was on for years called “Let’s Make a Deal.” While being off the air for a number of years, it has now returned. Contestants must choose which of three curtains has the good prize. When they make that choice, they have no idea whether they will get the good prize, such as a new car, or a zonk. To further complicate their decision, the host sometimes will offer them another choice that is not behind one of the three curtains.
Some choices in life are not of serious consequence. If the paint color for our house we chose is not right, it can be repainted. If the vehicle we purchased was a lemon, we don’t have to drive it forever. If the new recipe wasn’t a hit, we might take that out of the weekly meal rotation. If we don’t like the career we chose, we can change to another. If a contestant chooses the curtain with the zonk prize and not the grand prize, life goes on.
There is one choice we must all make that does have serious consequences. In fact, this choice has eternal consequences.
“Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life, but the one who rejects the Son will not see life for the wrath of God remains on him.” John 3:36 NIV 1978
This verse presents us with two choices people can make about Jesus the Son.
On the one hand is the person who believes in the Son. The word used for believe in the original language means believe or entrust. The Amplified Bible says it like this: “he who believes and trusts in the Son and accepts Him (as Savior).” It is not a matter of just believing in one’s mind that Jesus was a real person in history, but it is yielding control of one’s life to him.
On the other hand is the person who rejects the Son. The word translated “rejects” in the NIV 1978 and CSB is also translated by other translations as “does not obey” (ESV and NASB), “believeth not” (KJV), and “refuses to believe” (HCSB). It is the only use of this word in the four Gospels. It means more than not believing. It means to refuse belief and obedience to the Son and the Gospel.
The consequences of the two choices are clear. The one who believes in the Son has eternal life. The one rejecting or refusing to believe the Son will not see life. To “see life” means to participate in, experience and enjoy.
As John the Baptist is speaking these words, he gives the reason that those who reject the Son will not see eternal life: “for the wrath of God remains on him.”
The word translated as wrath is the only use of the word in the four Gospels. It is especially unusual that it is used in John, who talks so much about the love of God. We love to quote John 3:16 concerning how much God loved the world that he would send his only begotten son. And God does have great love for us. John 3:18 is seldom quoted: “Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.”
So how do we reconcile the love of God with the wrath of God? Why can’t we just talk about the love of God and not his wrath? After all, if God loves everyone, won’t all people end up in heaven eventually? As much as you and I wish that were the case, it is not. While God loves us sinners, he cannot tolerate our sin. Until we deal with the sin problem, the wrath of God remains on us, both in the present and in the future.
The good news is that because God loved us sinners so much that he did provide a way to have his wrath against sin turned away from us. And what is that way? The death, burial, and resurrection of his Son is God’s provision for our sin. However, for that to happen, each person must choose to believe in, trust in and accept the Son.
The choice of believing in the Son or rejecting the Son is the most important decision everyone must make. After all, the choice we make determines our eternal destiny.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
