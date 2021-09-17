An Albertville man remains in the Marshall County Jail charged with elder abuse and neglect.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Ryan Brogdon, 27, was charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect in connection with incidents involving his grandmother.
Smith said police were summoned to the woman’s home on Sept. 2 and found an injured woman. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but no charges were filed at the time.
Since her release from the hospital, Smith said she had obtained an order of protection against her grandson, Brogdon.
The order was served on Brogdon Sept. 11. Smith said Brogdon was escorted from the home by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies who served the warrant.
On Sept. 12, Albertville Police were summoned to the home again because Brogdon was in violation of the order by being on her property.
Smith said officers arrested him and transported him to the city jail. He was later transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $15,000 bond.
Alabama Criminal Code defines elder abuse and neglect as intentionally abuses or neglects any elderly person and the abuse or neglect causes physical injury to the elderly person. Elder abuse and neglect in the second degree is a Class B felony.
If convicted, a Class B felony can be punishable by two to 20 years in prison and fines up to $30,000.
