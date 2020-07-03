Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced an extension of Alabama’s safer-at-home order through July 31. The order, in place since May 1, was set to expire Friday. Ivey is extending the order as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state.
“Personal responsibility means it is everyone’s responsibility,” Ivey stated in a press conference Tuesday. “If we continue going in the wrong direction, and our hospitals are not able to handle the capacity of patients, then we’re going to reserve the right to come back in and reverse course.”
As of Wednesday, there are 37,536 confirmed cases in the state, with 926 confirmed deaths, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Rep. Kerry Rich, R-Albertville, said he is in complete support of Ivey’s decision to extend the safer-at-home order. However, he wants to see more Alabamians take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.
“In my opinion, you have a lot of people who don’t want the government to tell them what to do,” Rich said. “I don’t want that either. But in order for that to work, people have got to take personal responsibility.
“When I go out, I don’t see more than half the people out there — if that many — wearing a mask. I just don’t see it.
“People to a large extent ignore social distancing. In order to kill this virus, you have got to take personal responsibility. That is the key to the whole thing.”
The Centers of Disease Control urges residents to protect themselves and others by:
• Washing hands often with soap and water or by using a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid close contact with others and stay at least six feet apart.
• Cover mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around others.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then immediately wash your hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, such as doorknobs, light switches, countertops, bathroom fixtures, handles and phones.
Sen. Clay Scofield, R- Red Hill, said he also supports Ivey’s recommendations.
“I don’t want us to shut the state down again,” he said. “We don’t need to backtrack on that.
“The economy was hurt enough on that when we were under the stay at home order. I hope we don’t go backwards on that.
“Everyone needs to be careful and be safe. Follow guidelines and do their part to slow the spread.”
Rich said slowing the spread of the virus is the responsibility of every resident, regardless of age.
“Maybe I’m in a different situation,” Rich mused. “I’m 69 years old, and as far as I know, I’m in good health. I see a lot of people, especially young folks, that have an attitude that if they get sick, they will feel bad for a few days, but will get over it.
“What they don’t realize is that they could be infecting their grandparents, parents and others.
“Wearing a mask can be aggravating in a way, but it is a lot less aggravating than knowing you may be part of why this virus continues to spread.”
Rich said if the virus continues to spread at a high rate, Ivey may need to step in and reconsider the safer at home mandate.
“If we are going to have jobs and an open economy — and we all want that — then it is going to require people taking personal responsibility,” he said. “Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay socially distant. Everyone needs to do their part.”
