After nearly a year of surveys, community discussions and brainstorming sessions, Boaz’s first comprehensive plan since 1975 has been finalized with the assistance of The Kelley Group, KPS Group, Inc. and Skipper Consulting. Now it awaits the approval of the city’s planning commission and the city council.
Jason Fondren, of KPS Group, presented the plan during the city council meeting Tuesday night. He said the purpose of the plan was to “set out where you want to be 10-15 years down the road, identify some strategies and priorities to help guide you in getting you there, and to put into place some policies and strategies to make sure the city is proactive in how it uses its resources, spends money and makes decisions.”
According to one of the final surveys, the community prioritized several goals for the city to start working toward.
In business development, the top three goals are to “encourage redevelopment of underutilized property on U.S. Highway 431; transform downtown and Mill Avenue area into a shopping, recreation and entertainment destination and support small business development in neighborhood centers.”
Under industrial development, the top three goals are to “recruit new industries; create a collaborative workforce training/development system with Snead State Community College and other partners; and acquire and clear Pilgrim’s Pride site and market for re-use.”
The top three community image goals include “create a new identity and branding strategy for Boaz (post-outlet center); strengthen property maintenance and nuisance abatement programs; and beautify U.S. 431 (lighting, landscaping, etc.).”
In recreation and culture, the top goals are to “add passive recreation options to existing and future parks; bring music/entertainment venue(s) and art to downtown and the Mill Avenue area; and improve park at Sparks Avenue and Cooper Street.”
For the city schools, the top three goals include “develop strong partnership with city schools, Snead State, others; assure appropriate funding over time (public and private sources); and build on current STEM/skills training programs.”
As for infrastructure, the top goals are “enhance traffic flow in U.S. 431 by updating traffic signals, turn lanes and other access management improvements; build and staff new fire station east of U.S. 431 as housing development there continues; and improve storm water drainage in central business and residential areas.”
The comprehensive plan also details a specific growth strategy, land use and transportation plan, and overall implementation of the plan for the city to follow.
“The comprehensive plan is a plan that’s not my plan,” Boaz Mayor David Dyar said. “It’s not mine and the council’s plan. It’s the community’s plan — of those that participated that either completed the online surveys or attended the meetings.
“Initially, I think it’s good. I think we needed to have some direction,” he continued. “For 45 years, the city of Boaz hasn’t had a plan… We needed a community plan. It’s called a comprehensive plan, but in reality what it is a community plan. For any plan to be successful, it has to involve the community, and that’s what this plan does. I just wish more people had participated, because their opinions do matter, and that’s what formulated this plan … but we did the best we could.
“We’re going to work through it and achieve those goals that we’ve set out for,” Dyar added. “If you’ll look at it, some of it’s not very pleasant. We’ve got work to do, and we’re going to work to clean up our community and address properties… We’re going to address those issues that are important to our community and try the best we can to make these things happen.”
The Planning Commission is expected to vote on the approval of the comprehensive plan within the next six weeks.
The entire plan is currently available for viewing here.
In other business, the council:
• Approved accounts payable the voucher dated May 15-22, totaling $1,937,795.63.
• Adopted a resolution to amend an existing resolution for the issuance of a business license for retail beer for on/off premises consumption to Taqueria Mi Pueblito LLC doing business as Taqueria Mi Pueblito, located at 2210 U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz. The business originally applied for a retail liquor license but decided to sell beer only.
• Appointed Hannah Lambert as the court clerk for the Boaz Municipal Court.
• Employed Carson Chamblee, Caleigh Davis and Sakhawat Sheikh as part-time lifeguards for the Boaz Parks and Recreation Department.
• Established the Boaz Legacy Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.