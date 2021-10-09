Flooding in and around Arab claimed two lives Wednesday.
According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 4-year-old female child died at Haynes and Hickory Hill roads in Albertville. She was found at about 11:50 p.m.
Three people were inside a van, including a babysitter, a young boy between the ages of 10-12 and his baby sister.
Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips received a flood call from Haynes Road at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews were able to get the babysitter and the boy out of the van, but the van was swept further downstream while the young girls was still strapped in the car seat.
Haynes Road remained closed Thursday morning.
The babysitter and young boy were not injured.
More than 10 agencies from across North Alabama responded to assist with search and rescue efforts.
In an unrelated incident, an 18-year-old female was recovered from a vehicle at about 7 a.m. Thursday on Friendship Road. Coroner Cody Nugent said the female died as a result of flash flooding conditions.
The identities of the dead and those rescued have not been released.
Roads damaged/closed
Marshall County District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said many roads and bridges were damaged including:
• Arad Thompson Road
• Eddy Scant City Road
• Brashiers Chapel Road
• Main Street near Brookwood
• Brookwood
• 7th Avenue NW
• Copeland Road
• Hanes Road
• Old Guntersville Road
City officials also asked drivers to use extreme caution on all city roads, specifically:
• 10th Street NWZ
• The City Park Drive at the Arab City Park
• Shoals Creek Trail beside the park.
Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn and Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims are warning motorists that if you drive around a barricade you are subject to arrest and prosecution.
“This is a dangerous situation we’re in,” said Arab Mayor Bob Joslin. “We have these roads barricaded off for a reason. They are dangerous to be driving on.”
Washburn and Sims said it is a crime to take down a legally placed barricade or to drive around one.
“If we have to, we’ll make an example out of you,” Sims warned. “Do not drive around a barricade and do not take one down.”
Additionally, residents are asked to conserve water, if they still have water service.
Arab Water Works officials say water could have contaminants from multiple broken water lines in the area. The water works has issued a boil order, meaning all water should be boiled before consuming it, drinking, cooking or making coffee with it.
Shumate added the last time they saw close to this amount of rain was in 2015, when the area was hit with 15 inches of rain in 12 hours. Radar estimates show nearly a foot of rain in Marshall County Wednesday night.
