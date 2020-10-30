Close to 45% of Americans say they believe in ghosts or spirits, according to the data website yougov.com. Whether you think they’re real or not, most people are familiar with the eerie feeling of being alone in a dark place or hearing a sound come seemingly from nowhere. Such hauntings have been a common occurrence in downtown Albertville ever since a major cyclone tore through in 1908 killing approximately 15 people, many of them children.
The Reporter reached out to members of the community to ask for their personal paranormal experiences. Whether it’s the library, Chamber of Commerce, Main Street storefront or the middle school, many respondents said they believed Albertville is haunted by the ghosts of those lost more than 100 years ago.
Though canceled this year due to COVID-19, Danny Maltbie with the Albertville Museum has been leading ghost tours during October each year. Taking a group around downtown, Maltbie would regale crowds of tourists with stories of hauntings on the very site where they reportedly took place.
“There are no spirits that are bad in Albertville,” Maltbie said during last year’s tour. “We got good spirits here in town.”
Perhaps the best known is that of Eric McCord, whose apparition has been said to lurk around town often causing mischief with passing cars or running in and out of businesses. During the 1908 cyclone, Maltbie said McCord was crushed as he sought refuge underneath his house. Since then, a boy matching his description — or at least dressed in the traditional garb of the era — has been seen around town at odd hours of the day and night.
In fact, so many businesses downtown reported seeing him and hearing footsteps or laughter without a tangible cause that a paranormal investigation crew came to check things out for The Weather Channel.
It was while working with the crew in a building downtown that Maltbie said they detected something. Maltbie said he heard footsteps running toward the door which then opened jingling the bell over the door.
More recently, Maltbie told The Reporter of an encounter a worker had when renovating the old Jewel Box building to be the museum’s new location. While working one day, the man claims to have seen a woman walking in the room from the back of the building and went around a corner out of his sight. He climbed down from the scaffolding he was on to go speak to the woman but she was nowhere to be found when he rounded the corner. Aside from the odd, antique way she was dressed, what made the encounter truly haunting was how she seemed to vanish into thin air since the area she walked into was a dead end with nowhere to exit or hide.
“I believe that boy saw something,” Maltbie said. “He didn’t get that scared for nothing.”
Kathy Gore said the Albertville Chamber of Commerce has its own resident spirit; a ghostly youth they’ve fondly named George. Gore said during her first few weeks of working at the chamber, she would hear noises like footsteps in the attic, and certain light bulbs would dim and flicker in the bathroom.
When Jennifer Pritchett worked at the chamber, she said she actually saw George one day.
“While I was eating, I heard the front door bell ding,” she said. “I looked up and saw a small boy run past the front counter. I got up and walked out front and said, ‘Can I help you?’ There was no one there. I looked all around the building and there was no one anywhere around and the door bells never rang with anyone going back out.”
Pritchett described the boy as having short, dark hair with straight bangs and wearing a striped shirt and knickers.
“I never actually saw him again, but there were numerous times when I heard doors slam or things fall in the building after that.”
Though unlike her Pritchett, Gore has never seen George herself. However, she said she has interacted with him.
“I went in [to the bathroom] one day when I was there by myself and said, ‘Well, George, you’ve not been here for a while, so how about letting me know you’re here,” Gore said. “That’s when the lights dimmed all the way down and then came back on.”
When she asked George to dim the lights again — this time with another witness — she said the lights did the same thing but, this time, came back on 10 times brighter than normal.
During a separate incident in the ladies restroom there, Gore said an intern was “visibly shaken” when a dark shadow passed beside her following the door opening on its own accord.
Similar stories have been reported at the Albertville Public Library. The Reporter spoke to library employees who claim to have seen books fly off shelves and heard voices in otherwise empty rooms. Most recently, they said they witnessed a power sander turn itself on and shoot across the room. In June, the library posted an image from its surveillance camera in which a shadowy figure can be seen standing among the shelves.
“I have been in there, personally, when a book has just fallen off the shelf [for] no reason,” Maltbie said during last year’s ghost tour. “One of the girls who works there said that she had her hair pulled … There’s really not many explanations.”
These are the types of stories Maltbie looks for when planning the yearly ghost tours. Though a few readers who have lived downtown told The Reporter their house had been haunted, Maltbie said he prefers to stick to the business area, particularly if it’s of historical significance. He also said he tries to find the most reliable sources of information he can.
“I’ll tell you somebody credible told me this [story],” he said. “And if I don’t feel they’re credible, I’m not going to tell it… This happened there, people have said they heard this and a lot of that is just kind of hear say, but when I get into a story like this boy seeing the woman come across the room — that’s a story.”
