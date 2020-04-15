On Tuesday, April 14, Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gave an update on the progress of the stay at home order, which is scheduled to run through April 30, saying social distancing efforts appear to be working and plans to reopen the economy are being discussed.
“I’m personally grateful so many people appear to be staying at home and taking the order to heart,” Ivey said. “All indicators suggest that it is working. And I cannot over emphasize enough the importance — in fact it is imperative that we keep doing what we are doing.”
Though she said people should not “let their guards down” or “pretend” things are back to normal, she and other officials have been working on plans for reopening the economy while continuing to address health issues.
“I recently asked Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth to get the Small Business Commission, which he chairs, to begin looking for ways where we can restart the economic engine of our state, especially our small businesses,” Ivey said. “This is not a simple process like flipping on a light switch.”
Ivey said she hopes to receive recommendations from Ainsworth and the commission by Friday. She said she also reached out to the seven members of Alabama’s congressional delegation to analyze the reopening process on a “district by district basis.”
“I was so pleased that all seven immediately jumped on board to be helpful,” she said. “As I’ve said before, Grove Hill is not Gadsden, and Decatur is not the same as Dothan. It’s especially true of our economy that there’s many economic differences in our state as there are geographic and regional differences.”
Ivey said she expects to have the recommendations from members of the state’s House delegation by April 22.
“I’m getting a lot of … ‘free advice’ on what we could do, should do or must do to get our economy going again,” she said. “My staff and I are taking every suggestion seriously … We’ve had some good ones come in already.”
Ivey said she and the coronavirus task force have been vetting each plausible suggestion and are working to devise a “thoughtful and well planned” timeline for reopening the economy. However, she said each recommendation will have to be approved by Harris and integrated along with his and other medical professionals’ guidance. Ivey said she and Harris hope to provide an updated “plan of action” by April 28. After that, she said she plans to give regular updates on what segments of the economy and state could reopen.
“This will be a road map for Alabama to begin our road to recovery,” she said.
Harris said the current number of cases of the coronavirus in Alabama was just over 3,800, and hospitals reported treating close to 400 patients with COVID-19 with another 600 patients being tested for the virus.
“That’s about where we expected that we would be,” he said. “We have seen a lot of modeling change … over the past week and even the past two days. Our predictions look a lot better than we first thought when we were looking at this a month ago.”
Harris said if the state sees a surge in cases in the next week — cases are projected to peak by April 23 according to the IHME — hospitals should be able to handle all of the patients. However, he said plans for extra facilities are in place if the number of patients rises beyond current hospital capacity.
“At the moment, the numbers look as good as we have seen them, so we’re very encouraged by that,” he said.
Harris credited the stay-at-home order to decreasing the projected number of COVID-19 cases.
With more than 264,000 people filing for unemployment in the last four weeks in Alabama, Ivey said she hasn’t forgotten her responsibility to look after not only the health of citizens but also the health of the economy.
“We can take both the economic health and well-being of our state seriously just as we can look after the safety and well-being of our people,” she said. “That’s what #TogetherAL is all about. That is our task at hand, and I’m confident we can handle both of these tasks at the same time.”
Ivey also addressed the destruction caused by a line of violent storms that tore across Alabama on Easter Sunday.
“I know I speak for all Alabamians in thanking the good Lord that we didn’t have any loss of life, and the property damage was not as dire as it was in some other states, so we are very grateful," she said.
Ivey said she has offered surrounding states her condolences and plans to provide help and assistance as needed.
“While in the middle of the COVID-19 virus, certainly we are all concerned about our health, but now many of our friends also have the extra burden of having to deal with a damaged home or vehicle,” she said.
