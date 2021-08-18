The most recent upsurge in COVID cases has rendered many physicians and medical workers exhausted, both mentally and physically.
One local pulmonologist took to Facebook to try to make area residents see the importance of getting the vaccine.
“Most of you know I’m a health care worker. Specifically, I am a Pulmonologist and ICU physician,” wrote Dr. Jenna Carpenter, a pulmonologist of Boaz. “This means I take care of the sickest of the sick and all of the critically ill COVID patients.
“This has been a truly heart-breaking week. We have lost several patients this week alone under the age of 40. The average age we are now seeing admitted to our ICUs is now mid 50. Not older patients like we were seeing in December and January. Also, these patients do not have a multitude of health issues.
“One of these patients that died this week did not have any known underlying health problems. Huntsville Hospital has posted the statistics and approximately 86% of these admissions to the hospital are unvaccinated patients.”
Marshall County posted 14,163 total cases Aug. 17. Across Alabama, 641,386 cases were reported, 6,992 were new. Nearly 4,655 people have died thus far in 2021. Carpenter said seeing patients suffer extreme illness is hard and she tries to comfort them as much as possible.
“I have held more hands this week and had a FaceTime call with families if possible before I put these patients on the ventilator because I know it will be the last time they see or speak to their loved one, she said. “I have held on to family members who have just lost their very young spouse and heard those screams and cries. I have come home and literately sobbed in the shower because I’m emotionally worn out. “Even though I’m vaccinated I’m highly exposed and I fear that I could bring this home to my children because they are not old enough to be vaccinated.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health said COVID19 infection causes fever, cough, brain fog, headache, chest, joint or muscle pain, tiredness or fatigue, loss of small and/or taste, dizziness, depression, fast heartbeat, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath.
The vaccine’s side effects include fever, chills, nausea, headache, muscle pain, tiredness and arm pain, redness or swelling at the injection site. United Doctors of Boaz re-opened their drive-thru COVID testing site at the clinic on Tuesday. The testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and rapid tests are available from 3 p.m. until the clinic runs out of tests or closes for the day. For a list of other available testing sites within the area, log onto the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
Dr. Alvin Tenchavez said 60 patients came Monday morning seeking testing. “It’s getting bad,” Tenchavez said. “We thought we would be able to avoid having to re-open the tents, but there are just too many people needing to be tested.”
Tenchavez said government officials are expected to recommend anyone who has been vaccinated get a booster dose eight months from the last vaccine dose. “Hopefully everyone will get on board and do their part to slow down this wave,” he said. Carpenter said the hospital is filling up with patients as are many other medical centers across the nation.
“The University of Mississippi Medical center where I trained has just opened up the parking garage to serve as an overflow hospital and this is already full,” she said. “Our ICUs here are full with no end in sight. This is not some far away state or New York this is here and is happening now.
“The hospitals are so full of COVID patients that it is exceedingly difficult to care for other patients. We cannot transfer any patients to get potentially life-saving care because all the surrounding hospitals are full!”
Carpenter and other medical professionals continue to push for vaccines. “All this time later into this pandemic when patients get to the point they are this sick we still don’t have any treatment that consistently works,” she said. “What we do have is a very powerful weapon in the form of a vaccine. Is this vaccine perfect… no. No medication or vaccine is.
“Can you still get COVD with being vaccinated? Yes. However, you have a significantly reduced risk of getting ill to the point you need hospitalization. “Are there potential side effects? Sure. Same as with every medication, natural supplements or any other vaccine you may take.
“In my experience from the horrors I have seen since the beginning of this pandemic the benefits of vaccination are far greater.”
Regardless of being exhausted, frustrated and overworked, Carpenter hopes to make her opinion and message heard.
“I’m just not sure this is the message that is getting out to the general public and I wanted this to be heard. The medical community is fighting for you but we are exhausted,” she said. “From the bottom of my heart, if you are not vaccinated, please consider and do it quickly. Talk to your health care provider with questions.
“What is most heartbreaking to me this time around is we have something that can help. I consider this a win if my story can help possibly save a life and change someone’s mind who is on the fence about a vaccine.
“Let’s work together to help put this pandemic behind us. I appreciate my partners and each and every one of my colleagues. Love you all and stay safe!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.