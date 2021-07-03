Sardis City resident reunites local family with Purple Heart medal of relative killed in World War II

Citizens of Sardis City gathered together last weekend under the new pavilion at Sardis City Park to celebrate Independence Day and honor fallen veteran Roscoe Smith Jr., who was killed during World War II.
Before being deployed in 1944 as a U.S. Marine, Roscoe Smith married his high school sweetheart, Pauline Lonagin, who received his Purple Heart medal upon his death. Lonagin’s son, local resident Rick Morgan, presented that medal to Roscoe Smith’s brother, Jack Smith, at the town celebration Saturday, June 26 — 77 years to the day after his death.
Morgan said he felt compelled to reunite the medal with Smith’s family after he discovered it locked inside a safety deposit box. He reached out to Mayor Russell Amos, who, after tracking down members of the Smith family, suggested he make the presentation at the celebration so the town could be a part of it.
“[Morgan] said it was so much fun and such a blessing … that the look in Mr. Jack’s eyes of heartfelt joy was worth more to [him] than anything,” Amos said. “I think it was meant to be that it all happened the way it did.”
Adding to the serendipity, Amos said he later found out that the Smith family, including Roscoe Smith Jr., had lived on the same farm in Sardis City where he currently resides.
“The things we have now we call my house or my car or whatever … the land you’re living on now, 100 years from now somebody else will be living on it,” Amos said. “Well, 77 years ago, Mr. Roscoe was running around on the property that I live on… We’re all connected in some way.”
Growing up, Smith had nine siblings, always loved the people who surrounded him, had the greatest faith and was a born leader, according to his childhood friend, Margaret Addison. “He was just one of those people that had a positive influence on my life and everybody else he met.” Addison said.
After high school, Roscoe Smith worked in a public steel plant in Gadsden until joined the Corps in 1942. Smith was in the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines of the 2nd Marine Division. First Stationed in San Diego California, Roscoe Smith and his division were deployed to Wellington, New Zealand and shortly after started their campaign in the Northern Marianas Islands, in the Pacific Ocean.
On June 15, 1944, U.S. Marines stormed the beaches of the island of Saipan with a goal of gaining the island and using it as an air base to launch long range B-29 bombers. Failing to defend their position, The Imperial Japanese Army troops retreated to Mount Tapotchau, a mountain peak of the island. As the Japanese continued to be pushed back, many U.S. troops were left exposed in an area known as “Death Valley” bordering by a ridge well-protected by the Japanese. The ridge became known as “Purple Heart Ridge” due to many American casualties resulting from trying to capture it. The U.S. eventually took control the mountain and forced the Japanese to retreat further North. On July 9, 1944, the U.S. raised the American flag in victory over Saipan.
“We just take too much for granted,” Amos said. “Because of men and women like him who gave the ultimate sacrifice throughout the years and continue to serve today is the reason we get to do the things we do every day… Freedom is something that we all enjoy, but freedom is not free. Somebody paid a price.
After the Purple Heart Ceremony, the celebration continued with live music featuring Coby Green, Bloodline, Teddy Cox and Erica Green. Entertainment including a kid’s amusement park with bouncy houses, cornhole competitions and a car and motorcycle show. To end the celebration, the Sardis City Park lit up with fireworks.
