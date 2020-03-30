In response to Governor Ivey's recent statement, the Shepherd's Cove Hospice Thrift Shoppe has closed to the public. However, it will continue to accept donations each week from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday’s through Saturday’s. The shop plans to reopen Wednesday, April 17.
Those wishing to donate can drop off items at the back of the store, located at 3520 US Hwy 431, Suite 600, in Albertville, or hand them over to the shop’s employees at curbside pick-up. If unable to make it to the shop, Shepherd's Cove does offer at home pickup by calling 256-582-DEAL.
“We will come by your house and pick up your items placed on your porch, at curbside or in your garage,” Beth Ann Parnell, Chief Relations Officer, said in a statement. “You may also drop off your donations at the store by driving around to the back. An employee will unload your items for you.”
The thrift shop opened Oct. 1, 2011, and was intended to be an "upscale department store style thrift shop" with gently-used items. It provides an additional source of revenue for Shepherd's Cove Hospice — a non-profit agency offering palliative care for terminal patients.
