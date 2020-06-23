The dancers at Studio B dance studio in Sardis City will be putting on a free recital Saturday as a way to give back to the community and make up for events cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located at 1835 Church Street, the studio will hold three showings Saturday — 9 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. — on a large outdoor stage. Cloggers for Christ and Erica Green will be performing during each show while other dancers and groups will only perform at certain times to help keep numbers limited.
“It’s for the parents, so that their children can receive their award on stage, they can perform on stage and still feel like they had a big show,” studio owner Bobby Dale Rowe said. “It’s for the parents, it’s for the kids, it is thanking the Lord that we have made it through and will continue to.”
The event will be free and open to the public, but parking and seating space is limited, Rowe said.
“We are saying this is mainly for the students, the parents and grandparents, but if anyone wants to come and see — this is our way of giving back to the community, especially to these parents and kids,” she said. “[Parents] can bring their lawn chairs, sit down and relax and enjoy their children.”
The dancers were preparing to perform at Talladega Superspeedway during the MoneyLion 300 NASCAR race in April when it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A national competition was also cancelled over health concerns. But more than missing out on dance events, Rowe said she appreciated how hard the lockdown has been on families.
“A lot of families have been impacted by COVID-19,” Rowe said. “A lot of incomes have been impacted by this… So, I talked to the teachers and it’s either no show or free show.”
To help cover the expense of putting the show on, many people volunteered their time and skills, including Shane Phillips who constructed the 20-foot by 40-foot outdoor stage pro bono.
“At one point I was ready to say, ‘Just forget it; this is turning into way too much of an expanse,’” Rowe said. “And [Phillips] chipped in and he said, ‘I’ll do this for free. These children need someplace to perform. We can’t take this away from them.’”
Rowe said she hopes the show will give people in the community something positive to enjoy and be an encouragement to everyone during tough times.
“This is a ministry,” Rowe said. “This year, our program has divider pages with bible verses. This is His show this year, and you know who He is.”
