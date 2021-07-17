For those who haven’t had the chance to see a 7-on-7 event or practice in person, it moves quick, there’s plenty of scoring, and a number of highlight reel catches or pass breakups.
It’s exciting football that comes with the caveat that roughly half the guys who would normally be on the field during the game aren’t, and a practice method that completely ignores one facet of the game.
So how do coaches balance the good with the bad of these events, and what exactly are they looking forward when their players hit the field for these games?
For many coaches, it’s simply a learning experience, hoping the team improves and learns, with most of the games coming against teams, schemes, and players they don’t get the chance to encounter during the regular season, as well as how players respond to getting their first taste of football competition since last fall, or maybe their spring game earlier in the year, if they had one.
“Just try to get better from the beginning to the end,” Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan said of his goals for when his team heads to 7-on-7s. “You get a lot of good reps against good competition and see some speed and schemes that don’t see normally. We’re looking for effort, for guys that are competing, that are doing what we’re coaching them to do every day in the summer, we’re looking for execution, and we’ll find out what guys want to play against other people and compete and step up their level of competition and what guys have a hard time doing that.”
While seeing different competition and seeing how players compete against opponents who aren’t their teammates are good things for coaches and players to experience, there are still a number of on the field things to look for, primarily with how quarterbacks and receivers work to build rapport.
“The biggest thing is allowing your quarterback to find receivers,” first-year Albertville head coach Chip English said of what he looks for out of the offensive players. “Get familiar with routes, get familiar with reads, and that’s what I want to see offensively. Having your wide receivers get off jams, work different paths to get in their routes, really just connecting the quarterbacks and receivers.”
But therein lies one of the biggest problems and issues that coaches face when they head to 7-on-7s: It’s primarily an offensive game. At times it can look a bit like backyard football, with no linemen blocking or rushing the quarterback, and quarterbacks only hurried by a stopwatch that registers a sack. And there are situations where backs or receivers can catch a pass that would normally be the back of a lineman’s head or batted down at the line without them on the field. The skew towards offense has led some defensive coaches to straight up admit they aren’t the biggest fans of 7-on-7s, but that there are still things the defense can take away from the day.
“I tell them, I’m very honest with them, I tell them I don’t like 7 on 7s,” Albertville defensive coordinator Josh Reeves said of his message to the defensive players. “I’m a defensive guy and that’s an offensive game. But we’re doing to do what we do, and if we can cover people in a 7-on-7 mentality then when we bring our pressures up front, then we’ll be good, just like we were in the spring.
“It’s the little things, attention to detail, when we tell a guy that a receiver drops his hips, I need to be driving, or if his hips are vertical he’s probably going deep, the alignment of receivers, being in my divider on in-cuts, where’s my help in the scheme. I tell them all the time, just like in the spring game, when we bring pressure that QBs eyes have to come down, so now that allows you to make up for stuff you might bust out here in a 7-on-7.”
As if the challenges of defense weren’t enough, another pitfall of this particular format is that there are no special teams of any kind during the day. Simply offense against defense, with kickers, punters, and the units that accompany them left at home or practicing separate from the rest of the team.
“7-on-7s are great, but they can teach you a lot of bad habits, especially form a defensive perspective,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “Your linebackers are going back on every snap so when you do 11-on-11, it gets them to read their keys and you can see more real football. And then there’s no special teams with 7-on-7s, especially if you watch any football, early on if your special teams aren’t ready to go it can cost you games.”
So while 7-on-7s may not be a perfect solution to summer practice and getting the team prepared for a game-like situation, there are still a number of positives that can be taken away from them, to seeing how players compete, how they execute, or even just getting their first taste of varsity-level speed and skill.
