Unlike most sports that require a large grass field and some paint to put down the boundaries, allowing multiple teams to use the same facilities, swimming requires one very specific facility in order to have a team or host events: A pool, something that the two schools in the area with varsity swim teams, Albertville and Boaz, haven’t always had, or were lacking in in previous seasons.
But with the construction of new pools at Sand Mountain Park and the new Boaz Rec Center, the swim programs at both schools have been helped in a big way in terms of travel, costs, and even times.
“We’ve had a swim team but to have our own facility, and the first season went great, and when you want to start a program this helps tremendously because it allows people to see how big it can be at Albertville,” Albertville coach Reed Jones said of the team having a designated pool. “It’s great having it at the park, it will help the swim team grow a lot, and brings excitement to the sport, and brings exactment to the high school team, and the goal of a lot of the parents was to be one of top swim programs in Alabama, and this is that kick off that helps it happen.”
For Boaz, they previously used the pool at Therapy Plus, that often forced them to practice late at night, and made practice difficult as the season went along due to dropping temperatures and the pool being outdoors, now with the indoor pool at the Boaz rec Center, head coach Dusty Thomas says it has allowed more stability in practice times, and helping keep kids on the team.
“We’re really excited about that,” Thomas said of the team’s first season in the new pool “And for me as a coach, it saves a big headache, because I’m always contemplating when we should go inside, and I don’t want it to be too long for the kids at the outdoor pool, because then you start losing kids because they think it’s too cold, but you also want to be a able to practice as early as you can, so we’re not going to Therapy Plus late at night, and not having to deal with that is a tremendous pressure and burden lifted off. That’s just taken out of consideration since we’ll be in the same pool for the duration.”
While the practice time has been a big help leading up to the season, the biggest effects of the pools will be felt during the season, as having two local pools has almost entirely erased the travel for both teams. In the past, both schools routinely made trips to Huntsville, Cullman, Birmingham or other places that often required buses or hotel stays. This season, Boaz will host four meets, while Albertville will host three events, meaning each team will have to make just one road trip during the regular season.
“It’s going to help with the economics of the swim program, because we’re always going from season to season trying to fundraise to pay for stays at hotels, but being able to host meets it creates money that we haven’t been used to,” Thomas said. “From that perspective it’s a huge relief, because not having to travel, but to have a home pool advantage, because we’ve never had that as a swim team. Last year the league encouraged us to host two swim meets, and this year we’ll be able to host four, and when we’re not hosting, we’re able to go to Albertville down the road and go to two of their meets, so our travel has been cut to one away meet during the regular season.”
As Thomas alluded, it’s also created a home pool advantage for each school, with Thomas noting that throughout the summer and practice, times had dropped in the new pool at the Rec Center due to it creating less waves than their old pool, while Albertville views having a facility like the one at SMPA as a chance to keep up with other schools who have had their own facility, while also adding swimmers to the program.
“The team went from 14 to 24 in a year,” Jones added. “So we have grown, and it will continue and that’ll be great for the program.
Having that facility and an indoor one you can go to, it puts you in one of the top tiers of swimming in Alabama, because a lot of the big teams like Huntsville and Grissom, they all have indoor facilities, so if you going to be successful, this helps tremendously, you have a place to swim and host meets, and a lot of other teams will come to those meets.”
The high school swim season for both schools starts Thursday with the opening meet at Boaz, while Albertville will host its first meet of the season on September 11, and is later slated to host the North Alabama Championship Meet, the final meet of the regular season, on November 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.