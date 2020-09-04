Time and time again I find myself in a place waiting. It might be that I am early or it may be that the doctor is overbooked or it may be that my wife doesn’t like what she had on, and I find myself waiting.
Some years ago Brad Paisley sang a song called “Waiting on a Woman.” I like that song especially the first couple of lines.
He sings, “Sittin’ on a bench at West Town Mall, He sat down in his overalls and asked me, You waitin’ on a woman? I nodded yeah and said how 'bout you, He said son since 1952 I’ve been Waitin’ on a woman.”
I have learned that most of us as humans are pretty impatient. We have trouble waiting on virtually anything.
When I was young, my aunts and uncles got together and bought my grandmother a microwave. Of course this was before digital clocks and timers, but it had some pretty fancy gadgets for the time. I also remember that she hardly ever used it. Drove everyone mad because they got it to save time.
Today we have microwaves and complain that it takes three minutes to make popcorn. We have computers that are time saving devices also but they never run fast enough.
While in seminary in New Orleans, we bought our first ever computer. It was 1995. It had a 19.9 kbps modem which was an upgrade from the old 14.4 and it even had 256 mb of hard drive space. Any phone today has more than 10 times that capacity but it still isn’t enough.
What I’m really getting at is this: there are times when we are not in control and we have to wait. That doesn’t mean that we do nothing in the waiting, but we still must wait. As many things as I would love to have complete control over, I have realized I am not in control of my life. But the good news is that I know who is in charge, God. The moment that you realize that you are not in control and trust in the fact that God is there is a tremendous weight that is lifted off of you. Because God knows what is truly best for you and you most know that you want.
Right now is a difficult time for most people and for most churches. Many people have lost their jobs due to the spread of this COVID virus. Many others are having to make decisions about what to do when school starts and their children get sick and do school online instead of in person. Pastors are trying to make decisions that both honor God and respect the civil authorities as well. Meanwhile trying to maintain cohesive worship, discipleship, evangelism, missions while trying to look out for the well being of each and every member.
We wait on God to give us the right answer, the best answer. We wait on God to open doors and close doors. We wait.
But while we wait let me encourage you with this. Do not let Satan cause you to give up hope and faith in God. I’ve heard people say “well never be over this” or “this will never end” or “I’ll never find a job”. In 2 Corinthians 1:9 Paul and his friends were undergoing sever persecution but he says this: “9 indeed, we had the sentence of death within ourselves so that we would not trust in ourselves, but in God who raises the dead;” Paul also asked for a thorn to be removed in 2 Cor 12 “8Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. 9But He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly in my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest on me. 10That is why, for the sake of Christ, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.….
And lastly remember this from Isiah 64 “4For from days of old they have not heard or perceived by ear,
Nor has the eye seen a God besides You, Who acts in behalf of the one who waits for Him.” So wait patiently for God. It’s well worth the wait. Keep seeking Him in the waiting time and put your faith in Him that His way/answer is the best!
May God Bless You All,
Brent Roe is senior pastor at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
