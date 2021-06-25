Two survivors from the Mueller workplace shooting made huge strides in recovery this week.
Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson have been patients at Erlanger Medical Center since the June 15 shooting.
According to Isaac Byrd’s family, Isaac was to have a tracheotomy inserted earlier this week, but the surgery was called off. Doctors instead removed the ventilator to gauge how well Isaac could breathe on his own.
“He can (breathe on his own) and he is! His first words were ‘Thank you Jesus,’” his mother Louise posted on Facebook.
“He can now move his right hand across his chest and point with his finger. He’s getting better by the hour! Thanks for your faithful prayers!”
Casey Sampson’s family announced he has been moved to Atlanta to the Shepherd Center for further rehabilitation.
The Shepherd Center is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, spine and chronic pain, and other neuromuscular conditions, according to the hospital’s website.
On Tuesday, Sampson underwent spinal fusion surgery. He now has screws in four different vertebrae, said his sister, Amanda Sampson Arnold.
“A nurse just came in and had an order to take his neck brace/collar off,” she wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “He has asked several times when he can take it off, so I think he will be glad it is gone.
“Progress today included a visit from speech therapy where they let him try out a speaking valve on his trach tube. We were expecting a few words slowly here and there, but it was like flipping a switch! He definitely made up for not speaking the last few days in the short time he had it on.”
Byrd and Sampson were critically injured June 15 when Andres “Andy” Deon Horton opened fire inside the Mueller fire hydrant plant in the midst of an overnight third shift.
Both men were initially taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment and soon transferred by medical helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
Both men suffer from varying degrees of paralysis and other injuries from the shooting.
David Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins were killed by gunfire at the plant.
Andres Horton fled the scene and was later found a few hours later in his Jeep Grand Cherokee in Guntersville, dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Ongoing investigation
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Thursday the investigation continues, but at this time, no motive for the shooting has been uncovered.
Smith said detectives have interviews numerous people and witnesses, and have more to speak with, including Byrd and Sampson.
“Plans are in the works to speak to them, but I don’t think it has happened yet,” Smith said. “It will all depend on their health and ability to speak. We will talk to them as soon as we can.”
Smith said in addition to his department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting with the investigation.
“In Alabama, guns are not required to be registered,” Smith said. “We have reached out to the ATF to run a trace on the gun. Unless there’s something I’m unaware of, pretty much all that’ll tell us is who the original purchaser was of the firearm.”
He said they run a weapon trace after every shooting.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Horton did have a gun permit through his agency.
He said they performed a thorough background check on Horton, but because Alabama is a shall-issue state and he qualified, they had to issue the permit.
