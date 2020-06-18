Twenty eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Crossville Health and Rehabilitation long term care facility including 20 residents and eight employees.
Spokesperson for NHS Management, the facility’s parent company, Joe Perkins said the first case was discovered a week ago. After a resident showed symptoms of the virus, each of the facility’s residents and employees were tested for COVID-19. Aside from the first confirmed case, all of those who tested positive have been asymptomatic, he said.
“It is the policy of our company, if we spot any sign of COVID at a facility, we test everybody in the unit," he said. “We test everyone — all residents and all employees. So when this one person tested positive, it triggered us doing 142 additional tests… None of those [who tested positive], zero, are symptomatic.”
Perkins said the company’s comprehensive testing goes beyond “the norm” when it comes dealing with the coronavirus.
“When we do comprehensive testing, those 19 people we found who were positive, because we found out that they are positive even though they were not symptomatic, we’re going to save some people’s lives," he said. "In most other facilities, they wouldn’t have been tested until they showed that they were sick.
“Our company is doing things that are not the norm,” he continued. “If we had only tested symptomatic people … there’d be about one case in Crossville. But because we’re testing everybody, we have 20 residents, eight employees, and because we know that, we can deal with it and save people’s lives.”
Since discovering the cases, the facility, which is located at 8922 Alabama Highway 227 North, spent two days putting in place a dedicated COVID-19 unit to quarantine the residents.
“All of the COVID cases are in this area,” he said. “We have air scrubbers that are in this area, and then we have specially qualified staff to care for the people who are in the COVID unit.”
The employees who tested positive for the virus have been sent home for at least two weeks and will be required to show two negative tests before returning to work, which is standard procedure, Perkins said.
He said the NHS has tested more than 7,000 people in all of its facilities for COVID-19 and found that 50%-60% of positive cases were asymptomatic.
“Before we feel we have eradicated the virus from the facility, we will be looking for a 28-day period of no symptoms and no new cases,” Perkins said.
