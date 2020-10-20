Kyle Dukes has been making big plays for the Fyffe offense and defense since his freshman season in 2018.
On Oct. 16 against Geraldine, Dukes delivered the Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for the high school football games in what the AHSAA referred to as week eight of the season.
Alexander Ford in Boaz sponsors the weekly feature in Wednesday’s edition of The Reporter.
After Fyffe took a 7-0 lead by scoring a touchdown on the opening series of the game, Dukes stepped up and picked off a pass on Geraldine’s first offensive play, setting the stage for Fyffe’s defensive dominance.
Dukes’ interception led to another Fyffe touchdown just 17 seconds after its first score. The two quick TDs sent the Red Devils on their way to a 51-7 win that secured the Class 3A, Region 7 title.
The Red Devils limited Geraldine to 158 yards total offense.
Dukes finished with six tackles and also rushed for 87 yards and a score. For the season, he’s rushed for 550 yards and nine TDs and made 45 tackles and three sacks.
Fyffe features the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 2 scoring offense in 3A.
