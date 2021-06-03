In the 1985 film “Brewster’s Millions,” a minor league baseball player has 30 days to spend $30 million or else lose out on an even bigger payday. According to County Attorney Clint Maze, the Marshall County Commission may be in a similar predicament.
The county has been allotted $18,797,215 of federal funds to spend on COVID related projects thanks to Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds paid to the county under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which is set to deliver $350 billion to municipalities nationwide “to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs.”
The commission will have until the end of December 2026 to not only use all of the funds but also to make sure each dollar is spent on specific, approved projects.
“That’s a lot of money,” Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said. “We do have to make sure that when we spend this money it goes to the correct department. If we don’t, it falls back on these five individuals up here [the commission] in Marshall County; we’re liable for it.”
The commission called a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss how to move forward with budgeting the money and whether or not it should enroll in the Investing in Alabama Communities (IAC) Program through the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) to help manage the funds.
“When you are running for office ... everything you’ve framed yourself to think about is how to do more with less,” Clint said to the commissioners. “Well, this has sort of created a reverse problem. Y'all now have $18 million dollars dropped in your lap, and ... at the end of four years, my prediction is that you are going to be like ‘Brewster's Millions,’... by the end of that 30 days, you don't even want to think about spending money anymore. It's going to be a headache, and frankly, I think that it's going to be a challenge to spend this amount of money in this amount of time in this structured format.”
So far, the county has received over $9 million of the total allotment. Due to the added restrictions and scrutiny placed on the funds, the ACCA formed the IAC to pool together experts in law, engineering, accounting, etc. to advise municipalities on how best to spend the money. Though the Marshall County Commission is currently a member of the ACCA, it would have to buy into the IAC for a fee of roughly $891,088.
“The price tag is hefty,” Maze said. “It remains to be seen if $891,088-worth of service can be gleaned from participation in [the IAC], although I do think they have a lot of value to add.”
Maze said the more commissions in Alabama to join the program the more advantageous it would be since each could learn from other’s decisions and input. But the number of participants won’t be known until after the registration deadline on July 16.
“I do think that the cost benefit of being in the herd is important,” he said. “We don’t know how big the herd is going to be.”
It may be possible for funds used on public projects not specified in the act, such as jail or animal shelter renovations, to be paid back by public funds, Maze said. However, commissioners may be liable for funds used “inappropriately.”
“I don’t like scare tactics and I don’t say this lightly, but there are instances where public officials have been required to pay out of pocket for things that are inappropriately spent,” he said. “So we want to be very, very careful and very, very deliberate.”
Maze recommended the commissioners make a “wish list” of projects toward which they’d like to allocate part of the $18 million so that he and other county officials can go through the list and mark off anything that would fall outside the act’s specifications.
“I think that we need to do a ‘Christmas morning’ wish list where we start developing these ideas and then we start striking the ideas that are excluded by the regulation,” he said. “[For] the things that are permitted by the regulation, go in, cite exactly the chapter and verse where it is cited, and then, once … we get it narrowed down, then start letting these other organizations, the auditors — I know that we're going to see some AG's opinions coming out of this just start — methodically and slowly go through these things.”
Maze said certain projects should clearly fall well within the act’s 151 pages of regulations, but the more “imagination” one uses to make a project fit, the harder it may be to get approved. One such clear example and one of the first things Maze recommended the commission look at is replacing revenues the county lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have made a list of things that just come right off the page,” he said. “This is not imagined; this is not stretching the regulation… The more creative you get with the spending of this money, the more it needs to be scrutinized… The more something needs to be vetted, the more we’re going to benefit from the IAC.”
Since Maze currently serves as attorney to the commission, he said he could handle the legal aspects involved in spending the funds much the same way the IAC would. He said even if the commission decides to go with IAC, he would still verify its recommendations, and he noted the IAC offers more than just legal counsel.
“We've got plenty of projects that we can pick from that are mainstream enough that I don't worry about them being on the fringe,” Maze said to the commissioners. “I think there is going to be benefit to being a member of IAC. What you guys have got to decide, and I cannot decide this, is whether the benefit is worth the cost.”
Though most commissioners seemed torn between the risk of inadvertently violating regulations and incurring the cost of buying into the IAC, District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims said he didn’t see a problem. Since the funds admittedly will be difficult to spend anyway and part of that expense would be recouped through interest, the near-$1 million fee would be worthwhile, he said.
“What Commissioner Sims is saying is that if we're going to have a hard time spending this anyway and we're spending it out of the pile that we're going to have a hard time spending, [the IAC] is a good first expenditure, and I can't argue against that,” Maze said.
Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett also spoke in favor of joining the IAC saying since the process of spending the funds will be arduous and spread out over the next several years, it would be prudent to have more “eyes” involved in decision making.
“I would only advise the commission at this point in time to know that this is going to be going on for several years, there’s going to be like projects in other counties, and where we can benefit from buying into the program is probably a long-term advantage to [Marshall County],” McBurnett said.
She suggested the commissioners spend the next few weeks making their wish lists to be approved before the month’s end. Maze agreed and encouraged the commissioners to worry less about the regulations at this stage of the process and more about how it can help the community.
“What you'll need to focus on ... is what do we do with these funds to fundamentally change people's lives from the better and be better prepared for this type pandemic in the future,” Maze said.
Hutcheson said the commission may vote on how to proceed at a later date. Though the $18 million comes from the U.S. Department of Treasury, Maze said the funds would still need to be used in accordance with Alabama law as well as any federal restrictions.
