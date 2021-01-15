Hunter Bradford, an Arab High School student, is only 15, but he’s a huge fan of law enforcement and the military.
He recently was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.
It’s so rare, in fact, that fewer than 10 people in the United States are diagnosed with it each year.
Because of his love of law enforcement, Hunter and Arab police officer Jeff “Preacher” Warren, Arab High School’s resource officer, became fast friends.
When he learned of Hunter’s diagnosis, Warren wanted to do something for him. So, he went to Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn and APD Assistant Chief Dusty Vaughn about it.
“He came to us, we talked about it and decided we wanted to do something for Hunter,” Washburn said. “Dusty and I talked, and we decided to make him an honorary officer. Because of COVID, we had to be careful, so we didn’t get to take a lot of photos and be real close to him.”
APD put out the word to other agencies about Hunter’s love of law enforcement and by the time he visited APD, dozens of agencies had sent law enforcement patches and challenge coins to Washburn to give to Hunter.
“We thought that if we could just take his mind off what he’s dealing with for just a brief moment, that it would be a good thing,” Washburn said. “And I think it was. He really enjoyed himself and we enjoyed having him here.
“Hunter has a heart of gold and remains in good spirits and he continues to keep everyone around him laughing,” he continued. “We really enjoyed his visit, and the outpouring of support for him from the law enforcement community. We want to give Hunter as much support as we can in the coming weeks and he will no doubt beat this cancer with a smile on his face.”
Hunter also caught the attention of Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
He visited with Sheriff Phil Sims and other deputies and received several department patches and challenge coins.
“He’s a big fan of law enforcement … law enforcement across the country wanted to do something special for him,” Sims said.
“We want to support this young man in the challenges he now faces because we know Hunter will kick cancer’s butt!”
