The investigation into a workplace shooting at Mueller fire hydrant plant in Albertville continues.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said no new information is available at this time, but detectives are working to interview more witnesses and family members.
“Our detectives have already logged numerous hours investigating and have interviewed numerous people with several more to go,” Smith said.
“The detectives have even gone to the length of traveling to Chattanooga to Erlanger Hospital last Friday to speak with the relatives of the victims that are recuperating there.
“We are trying to leave no stone unturned as to the motive of the shooting.
“It is going to be a lengthy process with many steps left to take before the investigation is completed.”
Smith said new information will be released as it becomes available.
“It’s definitely a process,” he said. “Due to the large number of people who were there when the incident occurred, there are a lot of people to talk to. It’s going to take time.”
Andreas Deon Horton, 34, of DeKalb County, opened fire inside the Mueller plant at about 2:30 a.m. June 15.
The gunfire struck Michael Lee Dobbins, of Gaither Road, Boaz, and David Lee Horton, of Williams Street, Boaz, killing both men.
Injured were Casey Sampson, of Irvin Lane, Albertville, and Isaac Byrd, of Columbus Street, Albertville. Both were transported initially to Marshall Medical Center South and later taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, by medical choppers. Their conditions remain critical but stable.
Smith said, to his knowledge, neither Andreas Horton nor David Lee Horton are related.
When Smith arrived on scene, he estimated 100 employees had been evacuated from the plant. The incident occurred during the plant’s regular third shift.
By 6 a.m. June 15, Smith said Andreas Horton’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was discovered by a Guntersville Police Officer on patrol on Carlisle Avenue near the Guntersville City Cemetery. Inside, Andreas Horton’s body was discovered with what appeared to be fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Smith said.
Several weapons were recovered from the vehicle, Smith said. Guntersville Police, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and a detective from the Albertville Police Department handled the scene in Guntersville.
Beginning healing
Workers returned to the Mueller plant Monday for the first time since the shooting. Counselors remain at the plant to offer assistance to any workers who may need it, according to plant officials.
David Horton’s family held a celebration of life for him Saturday at the Albertville High School Fine Arts Center.
Dobbins’ family does not plan to hold any type of service at this time. Dobbins’ father, John Michael Dobbins, characterized his son as “a 29-year-old energetic kid.”
“He was a good kid,” the elder Dobbins said. “He was born with a halo on his head. He never was any trouble. I don’t think I ever spanked him. He had such a conscious that if he ever did tell a lie, he would come clean about it before you knew it.
“He was all about his daughter, Daisy. She’ll be 2 years old in July.”
Andreas Horton’s family will hold a funeral for him June 27 in Guntersville.
Byrd’s family shared on Facebook that he remains in critical condition with extensive spinal cord damage. He has undergone multiple surgeries.
Sampson’s family said he has undergone surgery to implant a feeding tube and a tracheotomy. He was scheduled to undergo spinal fusion surgery over the weekend. He reportedly has no feeling below the upper chest and is expected to go to a specialized rehabilitation center as soon as possible.
