The Douglas Eagles and first-year head coach Brandon Lyles hit the ground running with a 48-18 win over Weaver to start the 2020 season.
Weaver, representing Class 3A Region 5, did not win a single game in 2019. Lyles felt going into the season that this could be a game his team could win, but knew it wasn’t going to be given to them.
“These guys bought in to what this coaching staff wanted from them during our offseason work,” he said. “We definitely had some mental lapses against Weaver, but I thought we overcame them pretty well. I’m just really happy for the guys on this team. We’re a very young group, but I thought they played well.”
Lyles had reservations about getting too excited for the game earlier on Friday. Lightning and rain had already postponed the Albertville vs. Arab game the night before. That was something he didn’t want to see happen to his club.
“At about noon on Friday I really didn’t think we were going to get to play,” he said. “It was raining really hard and the field was in bad shape. Luckily the sun came out around 1 and dried the field up nicely for us.”
The score looks pretty lopsided in the Eagles’ favor, and it is, but the game wasn’t in hand from the beginning by any means.
“We drove the ball all the way to the 1-yard line on our first drive of the game,” Lyles said. “We got down there and fumbled going into the end zone. Weaver picked the fumble up and ran it all the way back.”
Lyles said it would’ve been a perfect opportunity for his team to get down and out.
“I was very happy with the way they handled adversity tonight,” he said. “After that fumble and touchdown, we gave up they kept their heads down and played on. We had some mental mistakes in the first half that we cleaned up nicely in the second half.”
For the game, the Eagles had a little over 300 yards rushing with six touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. Dakota Stewart led the way with two touchdowns and 147 yards on 18 carries. Eli Teal wasn’t far behind with two touchdowns and 130 yards on 10 carries. Austin Hook and Braxton Lindsey each had a rushing touchdown as well. Logan Puckett had one touchdown catch for 23 yards. He caught two passes for a total of 58 yards.
Douglas is scheduled to play Brindlee Mountain next Friday, but no word has been said as to the status of the game. Brindlee canceled last night’s game against Holy Pond due to roster issues related to COVID-19. If played, the game will be at Douglas next Friday night.
