The number of violent-crime victims aged 12 or older rose from 2.7 million in 2015 to 3.3 million in 2018, an increase of 604,000 victims, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
This past week, April 19-25, was National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW). First established in 1981 by then President Ronald Reagan, the week was set apart to “acknowledge the abuse and trauma that victims of crimes often experience, and to recognize the tireless work of dedicated advocates who have taken up the cause of supporting crime victims across our country.”
That same year, the abduction and murder of 6-year-old Adam Walsh led to a national campaign to raise public awareness about missing children and enact laws to better protect them. Close to 32 similar acts have been enacted from 1974 through 2016 to protect the rights of the most vulnerable and marginalized of our society.
On April 18, President Donald Trump made a proclamation commemorating this year’s NCVRW, saying, “This week, we express our appreciation for those who support crime victims, and we reaffirm our strong commitment to reducing the trauma of crime for victims and their loved ones … My Administration remains focused on helping victims of crime recover from and overcome the physical, emotional, and financial suffering they have endured.”
This year’s theme is “Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights, Inspire Hope.” Being a victim of a crime often carries trauma and challenges far beyond the crime itself, and coping can be stressful. Whether or not you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime, you can help spread awareness of victims rights and offer hope to survivors in the community.
For more information and resources, visit the Office of Justice Programs website at ovc.gov/resourcecenter.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.