One day after standout pitcher MacKinley Portillo hurled a one-hit shutout for the Douglas Eagles, Ella Kate Adams hurled her own in a 10-0 five-inning win over Hanceville.
Adams gave up a lone single in the fourth inning and issued one walk while fanning nine batters and throwing 43 of her 63 pitches for strikes.
While Adams was dealing, the offense put the Eagles up big early, scoring four times in both the first and second innings before single runs in the third and fifth innings brought a halt to the game early.
Mallory Ackles finished the day 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, and three runs scored, while Cheyenne Hamby drove in a pair.
With the win, the Eagles hit the 20-win mark, and sit at 20-4 on the season.
Early burst leads New Hope past Guntersville
Visiting New Hope plated nine runs over the first two innings, taking advantage of four Guntersville errors to take an 11-1 win Tuesday afternoon.
The guests plated five in the first, then four in the second, before bringing a halt to the game with a pair in the top of the fifth.
At the plate, Guntersville were paced by Kaygen Shelton’s 2 for 2 day which included a double, while Tsianina Autrey collected the ‘Cats lone RBI with a double.
Brittany Slaten pitched well in relief, fanning six batters of three innings of work while not conceding a hit.
Guntersville falls to 9-13 on the season with the loss.
Fort Payne grabs walk-off win over Boaz
The Boaz Pirates rallied from a four-run deficit to force extra innings against Fort Payne, but the hosts used a clutch hit to pull out the 7-6 win.
After claiming a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the second, the Pirates fell behind 6-2 after Fort Payne tallied five times in the bottom of the fourth. But the Pirates had an answer, responding with four runs of their own in the top of the fifth to knot the game at 6-6 before the pitchers and defense settled in over the sixth and seventh innings to send it to the eighth.
The Pirates were held off the board in the top of the inning, and Fort Payne quickly brought an end to the game, with Taylor Camp delivering a two-out single to right to score the runner on second.
At the plate, Emmorie Burke and Lexie Bennett flexed their muscle, each belting a homer, Burke’s a three-run shot in the fifth to pull within one, and Bennett’s a two-run shot in the second. Each finished with three RBIs, while lead-off hitter Ava Rhoden finished the day 4 for 4.
Jenna Pierce tossed a complete game for the Pirates, scattering 10 hits and only giving up two earned runs.
Boaz falls to 8-16 on the season.
Big third innings leads West End past Asbury
Scoreless through two and a half innings, the West End Patriots woke up in a big way in the bottom of the third, plating four runs and never looking back to claim a 6-1 win over visiting Asbury.
In the third, the Patriots got RBI singles from Anna Gilbreath and Emma Finch, while also getting runs on a dropped third strike and an Asbury error. Payton Canady later added an RBI double, and Elizabeth Falkner added an RBI single in the fifth. Canady and Gilbreath each finished the day with two hits, as did Braylee King while Kaylee Tarpley scored twice.
That offensive burst was more than enough for the duo of Savannah Wilson and Josie Bunch, who teamed up to hold Asbury to five hits, giving up one run and fanning seven.
Amiyah Stanley had the lone RBI for Asbury, while Daisy Zurita colleceted a pair of hits.
Buckhorn slugs past Geraldine
Host Buckhorn put on an offensive display Tuesday against visiting Geraldine, collecting 14 hits on the way to a 12-2 win over the Bulldogs in non-area play.
Of the Bucks’ 14 hits, six went for extra bases including Alyssa Hasting going 4 for 5 with three doubles, three RBIs, and three runs scored.
Tinsley Satterfield collected a pair of hits for Geraldine, while Lydia West had a double and an RBI. Faith Odom also added a double for the Bulldogs in defeat.
Geraldine drops to 16-12-1 on the season.
Albertville falls in 10 innings at Plainview
After erasing an early deficit at Plainview, Albertville fell in extra innings Tuesday afternoon, with the Bears collecting a walk-off win in the bottom of the tenth to cap a marathon game.
The Bears opened the game with a pair of runs in both the first and second innings before Albertville battled back to briefly take the lead.
The Aggies cut the lead to 4-2 with a pair of runs in the fifth, then after a Plainview run in the bottom half of the inning, the Aggies took their first lead of the day by posting four runs in the top of the sixth.
The Aggies had a chance to close out the game in the seventh, but the Bears put together a rally to push the tying run across. After two scoreless innings, the Bears claimed the walk-off win with a one-out bunt single to bring home the winning run.
Plainview pulled out the win despite the Aggies having a 13-7 advantage in hits.
At the plate, Elaiana Collins posted a 3 for 4 day for Albertville, belting a homer, a double, and posting two RBIs, while lead-off hitter Jenna Shedd was 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Avery Dickerson added a pair of hits, while McKenna Ponder and Erin McManus each added a double.
On the mound, Dickerson tossed the first eight innings for the Aggies, scattering six hits, giving up three earned runs and fanning 11 batters.
Albertville drops to 23-15 on the season.
