In effort to ensure all students have access to online learning, Albertville City Schools recently installed Wi-Fi internet hot spots in 10 locations throughout the city.
With these hot spots, technology coordinator Spring Charles said students without home internet access will be able to complete school work and study after hours or in the event a school transitions to remote or virtual learning.
The hot spots will allow students 24-hours access to the internet simply by logging into their school account through the Albertville City Schools website, Charles said.
Charles said getting this program off the ground was a difficult process, but she’s “proud to be a part” of it and believes it will greatly benefit in their learning.
The equipment was purchased with school funds earlier in the summer, but it’s taken till mid-autumn to have them all installed due to setbacks with the coronavirus pandemic. Before they were put into place, Charles said a study was done to determine the hot spot sites, listed below, that would be centrally located to benefit the most students. Most of the access points are located in church parking lots and other populated areas to provide safety for students.
Charles said the activity at each access point will be evaluated periodically and potentially moved to a different location if it’s not being significantly utilized.
The hot spots will allow students 24-hours access to the internet simply by logging into their school account through the Albertville City Schools website. The school system plans to leave the hot sports active through May.
The Wi-Fi access points are located at:
Antioch Baptist Church Parking Lot – 130 First Street
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church – 201 Rose Road
Cahill Church – 217 South Cahill Road
Baltimore Avenue Church of God – 612 Baltimore Avenue
Hosanna Christian Fellowship – 1276 Rose Road
Trinity Tabernacle Church – 101 Floyd Drive
Shady Oaks Trailer Park – 162 Lydia Drive
Whispering Oaks – 521 Mathis Mill Road
Head Street Trailer Park – located across from APS/AES Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.