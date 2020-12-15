AUBURN — Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn was dismissed. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.
In eight years, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play. He led the program to an SEC championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.
Greene recommended a change in the football team’s leadership to Auburn President Jay Gogue after a “thorough analysis” of the program. Gogue accepted Greene’s recommendation.
Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately. According to AL.com, Malzahn’s buyout as of Dec. 1 is $21,450,000. He just finished the third year of a seven-year contract.
“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Greene said in a statement. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”
The Tigers beat Mississippi State 24-10 in Starkville on Dec. 12 in Malzahn’s last game at the helm. On Monday, Malzahn posted a statement to his Twitter page.
“I’m incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to coach at Auburn for 11 years, including the last eight as head coach,” Malzahn said. “It was a true honor to lead our program.
“Auburn will always hold a special place in mine and Kristi’s life. Our two daughters, Kylie and Kenzie, both graduated from Auburn, as did our two sons-in-law. We are very thankful for the many friends we’ve made along the way.
“I want to thank every player I’ve been fortunate to coach during my tenure. It was a true blessing, and I’m incredibly appreciative of how you represented the program and most importantly, yourselves. We shared a lot of special memories together. I enjoyed watching you guys grow into Auburn men.
“It has always been important to me to represent Auburn with honesty and integrity and hire coaches and staff who cared about our players. I want to thank each of them for what they did for the program. You cannot be successful without great people around you.
“I want to thank those who hired me. To Dr. Gogue, Jay Jacobs and the hiring committee of Bo Jackson, the late Pat Sullivan and Mac Crawford, I thank you for entrusting me with this program.
“Lastly, I want to thank the Auburn Family that made our time here incredibly special. You are the reason it is such a great place. I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the future. To the next head coach, you will be inheriting a great group of young men that will give their all for Auburn.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. War Eagle, always!”
Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl praised Malzahn during a Monday press conference previewing the Tigers’ game against Texas Southern.
“Yesterday was a tough day here on campus,” Pearl said. “Being an old ball coach, you hate to see another old ball coach leave the program.
“I have so much respect for Gus and Kristi, that coaching staff and that family. I’ve learned so much from them. I’ve absolutely taken their lead. Gus has been the leader of our coaches. People don’t give him near enough credit for how he did lead our coaching staff in so many ways.
“He is a dear friend. I feel fortunate to be his friend. He understands the job as well as anybody. Nobody had a higher expectation for Auburn football than Gus Malzahn. Nobody. Even our most passionate fans.
“Gus expected to win championships, compete for national championships and he held himself to that standard. I think he’s got an awful lot to be proud of for what they accomplished.
“I always admired how he always had his locker room. Those kids loved him. They played for him. They always had great coaches, great chemistry and culture. He had an understanding that he would’ve liked to have been able to win a little bit more. I want to wish him the very, very best.
“[Gus] came into my locker room before we went to the SEC Tournament [my first year], and he told our guys how much he enjoyed watching them play and compete knowing they were outnumbered. After that talk, we went to Nashville and won three games. I think his talk had a lot to do with it.”
