The Geraldine girl's basketball team emerged from the Holiday break with a pair of wins last week, first knocking off visiting Hokes Bluff 51-44 on Wednesday, then topping Piedmont in a 64-53 road win Saturday.
The two wins, along with a win against Hokes Bluff earlier in the week, gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 start to the new year.
In the win against Hokes Bluff, the host Bulldogs used a big fourth quarter to pull out the win. Trailing 36-34 entering the fourth, Geraldine outscored Hokes Bluff 17-8 to pull out the win.
Gracey Johnson starred in the win for the Bulldogs, netting a game-high 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and making five 3-pointers in the game. Joanna Hammett added 10 for the Bulldogs.
Hokes Bluff were led by Charly Robinson's 11 points.
In Saturday's win against Piedmont, a big first quarter and balanced scoring led the way for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-6 advantage after one, and saw four players finish in double-figures to cap off the 3-0 week.
Gracey Johnson led the way for the Bulldogs with a team-high 17, while Chloe Murdock, Joanna Hammett, and Carlile Johnson each scored 10.
Piedmont were paced by Lela Ridley, who scored a game-high 23 points in defeat.
