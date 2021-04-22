Dear Editor,
It may be legal, but is it right? This is about grants of taxpayer funds, abatement of sales and ad valorem taxes to attract new “retail” business.
I certainly do not believe it is right and many other states don’t either.
If I owned a retail business in a city, paying my taxes and working hard to make a living, and my leaders take my taxes that I pay to the city and gives a grant of money and/or a tax abatement to a like business as mine to attract that business to the city, 1st of all that’s “unfair competition” because it gives that business a leg up on my business and it’s just not right in my opinion.
The legislature did not do it, the activist supreme court of Alabama said even though the amendment doesn’t say “retail” the legislature meant “retail.”
Joel Kennamer
Guntersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.